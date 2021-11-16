ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Top Playlist Curator Ned Monahan Leaving Spotify

By Jem Aswad
SFGate
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNed Monahan, Spotify’s head of global hits and overseer of several of the platforms top playlists, is leaving the company, a rep confirmed to Variety. His next move has not been made public, although Hits, which first reported the news, says that he’s going to an unspecified start-up label....

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Collegian

The Daily Collegian staffers’ fall 2021 playlist⼁Zech Lambert's top songs

Editor’s Note: The Daily Collegian staffers’ playlists is a series started in spring 2020. Each week, a new staff member is featured to create a playlist of their current favorite songs. This week’s Collegian playlist featured staffer is sports editor Zech Lambert. Lambert (senior-broadcast journalism) started at the Collegian during...
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Cloverdale drops ‘Watch That Tongue,’ becomes cover of Spotify’s ‘Bangers’ playlist

“Watch That Tongue” marks Cloverdale’s seventh single of the calendar year, succeeding the DJ’s two-track EP, The Energy, released in October. Dispatched via Insomniac‘s IN / ROTATION, “Watch That Tongue” evokes relentless big kick energy, allotting listeners little to no time to catch their breath. That said, Cloverdale is a...
THEATER & DANCE
Daily Collegian

Weekly Playlist 11/09

Song: “On The Floor” – Swim Deep, Phoebe Green. After taking a two-year hiatus, the Birmingham natives teamed up with fellow Brit, Phoebe Green, to encapsulate the beauty of escapism once more. “I wanna pretend / We could be something / We could be nothing at all,” Green and Swim Deep frontman, Austin Williams, croon together on the pensive track. Both artists have a voice reminiscent of melting cotton candy, soft and sweet, and there is a certain gentleness in the production of the track with a wistful bassline peeking through. It can be terrifying to have no clarity in life, and especially in one’s identity – yet the duo shows on this track that the emptiness of conviction can give room to fantasize — which is the most beautiful thing we can do as humans.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curator#Playlists#Hits#Spotify Records#Harvard#A R#Interscope Records#First Access#New Music
imdb.com

Meet Taylor Swift, Filmmaker: Singer Tops Letterboxd, YouTube, and Spotify Charts with ‘All Too Well’

Taylor Swift, whose legion of fans has made her one of the best-selling artists of all time, is breaking more records with “All Too Well,” her short film based on a new, 10-minute version of the song originally released in 2012. It premiered to an emotional, tissue-carrying crowd at AMC Lincoln Center in New York City and on YouTube November 12; by the next morning it was the number-one trending video on the site with over 14 million views. And it briefly took the number-one rated spot on Letterboxd: with 4.65 stars, the short, written and directed by Swift, is better received by users of the movie-ranking site than “Parasite” and the concert short “Radiohead: In Rainbows – From the Basement.”
MUSIC
wglt.org

Spotify playlist: New music in November on Highway 309

Here’s a Spotify playlist to update you on the rich gumbo of new music that has landed on Highway 309 in the past few weeks. That includes Nashville’s Allie Dunn with an ode to Tom Petty; critically acclaimed releases from Houndmouth, Little Simz, and Adele; an innovative track from South London-based Wu-Lu; 2013 WGLT Summer Concert headliner Carolyn Wonderland’s debut on Alligator Records; as well as Curtis Harding, Miranda Lambert, and Bloomington’s Dan Hubbard.
edmidentity.com

VNSSA Curates a Playlist to Celebrate New Tune with Lenny Kiser

VNSSA just dropped her collaboration with Lenny Kiser and is celebrating its release with a playlist filled with some high quality tunes. The house scene has continued to bubble with artists who are dropping some serious heat and VNSSA is helping lead that charge. She’s delivered some truly sensational tracks over the past few years while taking the stage at some of the scene’s most beloved festivals to get everyone grooving to the beat. Her tunes with Walker & Royce like “WORD” and “Rave Grave” as well as her solo work on “Dazed” and “Dance Night” have only further won over the hearts of house lovers near and far.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Telegraph

Adele persuades Spotify to remove shuffle as default on albums

Adele has persuaded Spotify to remove the shuffle button as the default option on album pages, so it automatically plays in the artist's own order. The 33-year-old music superstar's fourth studio album, 30, launched on Friday to widespread critical acclaim. It comes ahead of her concert, filmed at the London...
MUSIC
Android Police

Spotify's new site charts top songs in more categories than we know what to do with

Spotify users have long been able to browse playlists of top songs, but what if you were looking for even more information about the latest trending tunes? Last year Spotify announced new Twitter and Instagram accounts called Spotify Charts to share its top music streams for the week, both in the US and around the world. Now Spotify is launching a new website “to go deep on all the data and see what music is moving listeners around the world” as a massive expansion to Charts.
HIP HOP
themusicuniverse.com

Caylee Hammack tapped for Spotify Singles Holiday Edition playlist

“Hard Candy Christmas” was originally released in 2020. Capitol Records’ Caylee Hammack has been tapped to bring her vocal stylings to the fifth annual “Spotify Singles: Holiday Edition” playlist and campaign — alongside an all-genre lineup including Ashnikko, jxdn, Spoon and more. Hammack fittingly pays homage to country icon Dolly Parton with a striking rendition of her Christmas classic “Hard Candy Christmas,” which was originally released as part of a three-part series in 2020.
MUSIC
celebrityaccess.com

Top Indie-Folk, Americana Spotify Playlists And Trigger Cities

(Hypebot) — Keep reading this study on trigger cities to learn about the importance of different types of Spotify playlists for Indie Folk and Americana artists. Editor’s Note: Terry Tompkins, Ulf Oesterle, and Charles Alexander are longtime music industry veterans, educators, and researchers. They’re publishing the full findings of this two-part series in the Music and Entertainment Industry Educators Association (MEIEA) Journal on Friday, Nov. 19.
MUSIC
respect-mag.com

Peloton and Spotify Partnership For New ‘Curated by Peloton’ Shelf on Spotify’s Workout Hub’

It takes no rocket science to figure out that music and fitness are a match made in heaven. Have you ever tried to do an interval workout with only the soundtrack of your heavy breathing as company? Often, it’s the energy of a playlist that helps us push through the toughest moments of a class and elevate that euphoric feeling even higher. It’s a sensation that our partner Spotify knows intimately.
FITNESS
thepitchkc.com

The Pitch’s Infinite Playlist:

Welcome to The Pitch’s Infinite Playlist, a forever-growing playlist of songs picked by people in KC. View/follow the full playlist on Spotify and you can always go back and check out the full run of articles. Playlist Guest #3: Abby Olcese. Who are you and what do you do?. I’m...
MUSIC
Bwog

Bwog Happiness Arc: A Playlist

Guess what? You deserve to be happy. Shocking, we know. Bwog Staff comes together to make something fun for the girls, something for the summertime. Enjoy a playlist of music that will not make you cry and throw up, but rather, scream with joy! We pinky promise you will have lots of fun until the end of the semester, okay?
MUSIC
laguestlist.com

Spotify and Adele Host Intimate Album Listening Party for Her Top Fans at Soho Warehouse in Los Angeles

On Monday, Spotify and Adele thrilled her top fans with an exclusive listening event to celebrate the upcoming release of her new album, 30. Fifty of Adele’s most-dedicated fans in the LA area attended the intimate, invite-only event at Soho Warehouse in Los Angeles, where they enjoyed a beautiful soirée with canapés and a fine selection of wines before hearing the album in full, prior to its release on November 19.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
thesource.com

Megan Thee Stallion Hosts Hottieween Party in Hollywood

Megan Thee Stallion hosted an exclusive Halloween Party in Los Angeles, closing out a packed spooky weekend. Megan Thee Stallion, a longtime fan of D’USSE shared her favorite cognac with friends Normani, Ella Mai, Chloe Bailey, Tessa Thompson, Ryan Destiny, Rickey Thompson, Denzel Dion, and more. Before the party, Hot...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy