Carrie Ann Inaba ‘Didn’t Shy Away’ From a ‘Slinky’ Dress on ‘DWTS’ After 18-Lb Weight Loss

Feeling fabulous! Carrie Ann Inaba served up quite the sexy style moment on the Monday, November 15, episode of Dancing With the Stars thanks to a stunning Marchesa mini dress complete with a cutout.

“When I tried it on in my fitting, I fell in love with it as it’s such a classic design, but with a cool modern cutout in the corset and I thought that was exciting,” Inaba exclusively told Us Weekly’s Stylish.

The 53-year-old judge, who has lost 18 pounds since March 2020, explained that rather than “shy away” from showing a little more skin, she “welcomed it.”

“It’s been nice to feel good about my body again and lots of hard work and finding my way back to health,” she said. “The dress, with that feature, was a nice way to celebrate my health. It was a liquid black dress that felt good to wear, slinky yet classic.”

Because the look had been in the works for a while, Inaba and her glam squad decided to spend a “little extra time” getting ready before the show.

Her hairstylist, Glenn Nutley, gave her some fresh highlights and a new tone. “To offset the classic Old Hollywood style cut of the dress, but to keep up with the modern cutout, we chose to do a more tossed bed head look which is always fun,” the choreographer told Stylish.

When it came to makeup, Inaba and makeup artist Marylin Lee Spiegel eventually landed on a simpler vibe — but it wasn’t decided on from the get go. In fact, they were actually planning on a lash-centric look.

“Marylin and I had put on a double lash, but it was a bit heavy and made me actually feel sleepy, so right before the show, we decided to change it,” Inaba revealed, noting that lashes are actually her “favorite part” of the makeup process.

And when all was said and done, the star looked just as good as she felt for the semi finals. “My team does such a great job making sure that when I walk out I feel totally empowered and in my zone,” she said to Us. “That helps when we have to make tough calls as we did tonight.”

To get an up-close look at Inaba’s fabulous fashion and fierce glam from Dancing With the Stars, keep scrolling!