Watch Måneskin perform on the 2021 American Music Awards

The American Music Awards took place tonight (Sunday 21 November) at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. BTS dominated the night, picking up several awards and performing live. Host Cardi B also introduced performances from the likes of Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Italian rock band Maneskin, and Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak’s collaborative project, Silk Sonic.Cardi herself took home the award for Favourite Hip-Hop Song, while Rodrigo received the Best New Artist Award.BTS triumphed with two of the top prizes: Artist of the Year and Favourite Pop Song (”Butter”).Contrary to other awards shows – in which a jury of industry figures decides winners – the honourees at the American Music Awards were chosen entirely based on votes by fans.Read more:‘It’s brutal out here’: How Olivia Rodrigo’s acerbic pop speaks for an anxious generationQueen Cardi B: the people’s pop culture iconBest-dressed stars from the AMAs red carpetWinners list in fullThe liveblog is now closed

CELEBRITIES ・ 19 HOURS AGO