ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Coronavirus: New York City employees accused of falsifying vaccine documents

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lebSB_0cyVs0a700

NEW YORK CITY — Employees at two of New York City’s agencies are being investigated for fraudulent vaccination documents.

Employees at both the New York Fire Department and the Sanitation Department have been accused of submitting falsified proof of getting the COVID-19 vaccine, the WABC reported.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio implemented a vaccine mandate for city workers, stating that anyone who does not comply with getting the vaccine must go on unpaid leave. That mandate went into effect Nov. 1.

New York City’s Department of Investigation said it has been made aware of the accusations, WNBC reported.

At the FDNY, there is also an investigation into the possible theft of blank cards from the agency’s Brooklyn headquarters, the New York Post reported. Those cards may have been used to falsify vaccine records, or were illegally sold.

At least 50 people have been suspended as part of the investigation.

More coronavirus pandemic coverage:

>> Coronavirus: How long between exposure to the virus and the start of symptoms?

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

FAA proposes fines for alcohol-related incidents on planes

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Federal officials said Monday they are seeking more than $160,000 in fines from eight airline passengers over incidents involving alcohol. The Federal Aviation Administration said the biggest single proposed fine, topping $40,000, involves a passenger who brought alcohol on the plane and drank it, smoked marijuana in the lavatory, and sexually assaulted a flight attendant on a Southwest Airlines jet in April.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Alaska man pleads not guilty to threatening 2 US senators

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — (AP) — A man charged with threatening the lives of Alaska’s two U.S. senators pleaded not guilty on Monday and judge decided that he will remain in custody. Jason Weiner, an attorney for Jay Allen Johnson, entered the plea on his client's behalf during Johnson's arraignment in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
Boston 25 News WFXT

Baker: Virus should not disrupt Thanksgiving

BOSTON — Massachusetts families “should enjoy their Thanksgiving” with confidence even as COVID-19 cases tick upward, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday. PREVIOUS: Thanksgiving air travel already breaking pandemic records. Baker, who toured small businesses in Needham to promote a local shopping initiative, noted that more than 5 million Bay Staters...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man locked up because of mistaken identity sues Hawaii

HONOLULU — (AP) — A formerly homeless man who ended up in a mental institution for more than two years because of mistaken identity is suing the state and various Honolulu police officers, Hawaii public defenders and doctors. Joshua Spriestersbach's attorneys say in a lawsuit filed Sunday in U.S. District...
HAWAII STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
64K+
Followers
77K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy