Don't Look Up trailer: Netflix comet-apocalypse comedy stars Leo, J-Law

By Amanda Kooser
CNET
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix's Don't Look Up -- a movie about a killer comet -- sure has a lot of stars. Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio (as astronomers) headline a dream team stocked with everyone from Tyler Perry to Ron Perlman to Dune's Timothee Chalamet, who...

Indiewire

The 7 Best Movies New to Netflix in November 2021

Another month, another wave of new Netflix titles hitting the platform. While you wouldn’t be wrong for chalking up the streamer as mostly a source for original binge-able TV series that go from the mind as soon as they enter it, Netflix at least tries to do some good each month with a few classic-ish movies to appeal to film fans.
Popculture

'Happy Days' Actor Gavan O'Herlihy Dead at 70

The Happy Days family has lost on of its original stars. Irish actor Gavan O'Herlihy, who starred in the first season of Happy Days, died on Sept. 15 at age 70. His death was first reported on Nov. 9 in the Irish Echo. O'Herlihy also starred in Superman III, Willow, and Never Say Never Again. He was the son of Oscar-nominated actor Dan O'Herlihy.
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman Transforms Into Lucille Ball In First, Up Close & Personal Look At ‘Being The Ricardos’

The Oscar-winning actress looked just like the iconic ‘I Love Lucy’ star in the debut trailer for the Amazon Prime biopic about the sitcom. Lucy, I’m home! Nicole Kidman gave fans the first in-depth look at her in character as Lucille Ball in the all-new Amazon Prime movie Being The Ricardos in the trailer released on Wednesday November 10. The 54-year-old actress was spot-on for the comedy legend in the new Aaron Sorkin written and directed movie, which she stars in alongside Javier Bardem, who plays Lucille’s husband and co-star Desi Arnaz as well as J.K. Simmons, Clark Gregg, and many more.
Parade

Sandra Bullock Is Back in Another Netflix Blockbuster! All About The Unforgivable, Including a Few Spoilers!

Following the success of Bird Box, Sandra Bullock is back with what’s sure to be another Netflix blockbuster. The Unforgivable had a long journey to American screens: The film was first developed in 2010 with Angelina Jolie in mind for the leading role of Ruth. It took nearly a decade, however, to get it off the ground, and in 2019, Bullock attached herself to star alongside Viola Davis. Filming started in February 2020, but was then further delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Popculture

Nicolas Cage Replaced as Lead of 'National Treasure' Franchise

Instead of giving fans the long-awaited third National Treasure movie, Disney is developing a National Treasure television series for Disney+. The project will star Lisette Alexis, who starred in the Brat on YouTube series Total Eclipse, in the leading role. While many members of the National Treasure team are working on the show behind-the-scenes, Nicholas Cage is not involved.
shortlist.com

Netflix's latest movie is its biggest-ever opening day hit

You may not think it from the critical bashing the film got but Netflix has got another giant hit on its hands, thanks to the opening day results of Red Notice - Netflix's latest original movie which stars Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber...
ComicBook

Dwayne Johnson Says He, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds Can Make Marvel and DC Crossover Film Happen

The idea of a crossover between DC's superheroes and Marvel's has been something that has always captivated fans. The first official crossover between the two happened in 1976, with the jointly-published Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man, and there have been dozens more over the years...but it's been quite a while since one of those comics has been printed. Marvel editor Tom Brevoort has said that Marvel just doesn't consider such events worthwhile anymore, since they have to share the revenue with DC. While crossover books are always big sellers, the argument goes that Marvel can just make a big, ambitious book of their own, and even if it only sells 75% of what a crossover book would, that's still 25% more revenue than they would get profitsharing with another publisher.
ComicBook

This Adam Sandler Hit on Netflix Is Currently the Number 2 Movie on EVERY Streaming Service

Adam Sandler's filmography has had a unique place in our popular culture, between critical hits like Uncut Gems and more family-friendly fare. It's safe to say that the actor has become popular across generations of fans — and a new piece of data from Nielsen is proving that in spades. According to the data company's latest Top 10 rankings, which chronicle the number of total minutes viewed across streaming platforms in a particular week, Sandler's 2010 film Grown Ups is trending as the second most popular film. Their rankings reveal that Grown Ups was viewed by 290 million minutes in the week of September 20th through September 26th across both Netflix and Hulu.
Popculture

Sandra Bullock Is Unrecognizable in First Look Trailer for 'The Unforgivable'

Sandra Bullock is making a comeback. It's been three years since the Oscar-winner's last film -- 2018's Bird Box -- but the first trailer has dropped for her next collaboration with Netflix, The Unforgivable, and it's safe to say that America's Sweetheart is playing against type. Bullock stars as Grace, an ex-con who is released after a lengthy prison stay for a violent crime. As she struggles to reacclimate to society, she searches for the little sister that she was protecting the night she was arrested.
Best Life

7 New Shows to Watch on Netflix This Weekend

Need a quiet weekend in after celebrating Halloween? A couple of days with Netflix may be just the ticket. The streaming service is constantly debuting new shows and seasons, and that can make it difficult to decide where to start. So we took a look at all the new TV shows that have landed on Netflix over the last two weeks to bring you this short list. It includes everything from a flashy '50s-set Turkish drama to an animated comedy about the perils of puberty. Read on to see what you should be watching now.
darkhorizons.com

Full Trailer: Kidman, Bardem In “Being the Ricardos”

Following the teaser the other week, Amazon Prime has now released the full-length trailer for Aaron Sorkin’s new film “Being the Ricardos”. Nicole Kidman stars as sitcom queen Lucille Ball and Javier Bardem as her husband Desi Arnaz in a movie that unfolds against one critical production week of their groundbreaking sitcom “I Love Lucy”.
101 WIXX

“Being The Ricardo’s” – The Official Trailer

Fun fact…did you know that Star Trek would never have happened without Lucille Ball? True. The first full trailer for Amazon’s Being the Ricardo’s was released Wednesday. Starring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem, The description: “A revealing glimpse of the couple’s complex romantic and professional relationship, the film takes audiences into the writers’ room, onto the soundstage and behind closed doors with Ball and Arnaz during one critical production week of their groundbreaking sitcom I Love Lucy. It is scheduled to be released by Amazon Studios in a limited release on December 10 prior to streaming on Prime Video on December 21.
TODAY.com

Jennifer Lawrence displays baby bump at 'Don't Look Up' screening

Jennifer Lawrence showed off her baby bump when she joined her "Don't Look Up" co-stars at a screening of the movie Wednesday in Los Angeles. A photo from the event shows Lawrence, who's expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, proudly displaying her pregnant form in a green mini-dress that she paired with hot pink heels.
Best Life

'80s Child Actors Who Quit Hollywood and Why

The '80s brought us a lot of iconic movies and TV shows, from The Goonies to The Wonder Years to The Facts of Life, but none of those huge hits would have been possible without some seriously talented child actors. Is there a more indelible image from The Shining than Danny Torrance riding his tricycle through the halls of the Overlook Hotel? We don't think so. Yet that movie's young star Danny Lloyd isn't an actor anymore, and neither are many of his peers. Read on to learn about Lloyd and 11 more child actors from the '80s who quit Hollywood—plus why they decided to walk away for good.
Popculture

Major Charlie Hunnam Movie Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

After disappearing from HBO Max in late September, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword is making waves on Netflix. Although the movie was notably a box office disaster for Warner Bros. in 2017 and may have hurt Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam's chances at becoming a major movie star, the film is surprisingly the number one movie on Netflix. The movie also sits at number six on the overall Top 10 in the U.S. Today chart.
rolling out

Jay Z produced, all Black cast, ‘The Harder They Fall’ hits #1 on Netflix (video)

The Harder They Fall has risen quickly to the top of Netflix’s US ratings. Written by Jeymes Samuel and produced by Jay-Z, the western-themed tale centers on the rivalry between cowboys Rufus Black (Idris Elba) and Nat Love (Jonathan Majors). The star-studded ensemble cast also includes Regina King, Jonathan Majors, Deon Coles, Lakeith Stanfield, Delroy Lindo, Damon Wayans Jr and more.
