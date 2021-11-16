U.S. NTSB closes probe into fatal Tesla 2020 California crash

WASHINGTON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on Tuesday said it had closed an investigation into a fatal August 2020 Tesla crash in Saratoga, California without taking any action.

The NTSB said the driver was operating the 2019 Tesla Model 3 with the driver assistance system Autopilot engaged but was manually pressing the accelerator pedal causing the vehicle to go into override mode when it struck the rear of a minivan. The Tesla then struck a truck at a high rate of speed and caught fire resulting in fatal injuries to the Tesla driver and passenger. (Reporting by David Shepardson)