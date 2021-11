All seven drivers involved were unhurt in the incident. Taylor’s Corvette was doing 108 mph at the time of impact. This is exactly what Formula 1 drivers like Ayrton Senna died for. Racing used to be an incredibly dangerous sport. Now, crashes like the one below, involving a Chevrolet C8 race car and a Mclaren, are as safe as they’ve ever been. It used to be that drivers died nearly every race weekend (especially in F1), and that, thankfully, is a thing of the past. We’re just happy Jordan Taylor, driver of the Chevrolet Corvette C8.R, and the driver of the McLaren were able to walk away from such a terrible collision.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO