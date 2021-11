On3 released its updated On300 rankings for the class of 2022 on Monday morning morning. Here is a look at five Michigan related rankings bumps I completely endorse. It’s about damn time Kenneth Grant gets the respect he deserves. The Monster on Broadway is one of the country’s premier nose tackles and is a rare athlete at 6-foot-5, 350 pounds. No, Grant isn’t just a space eater that allows backers to make plays. A dancing bear, Grant has terrific feet, violent hands and an array of pass rushing moves that allow him to see time as a five-technique on third downs at the high school level. Grant has been a sleeper tucked away near Gary, Indiana, but a strong offseason and senior year has seen him burst onto the national scene. Michigan defensive line coach Shaun Nua and the rest of the staff did a fantastic job of evaluating him early and earning his commitment.

