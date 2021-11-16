Homeowner shot after finding suspect burglarizing house in Center Point

CENTER POINT, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a homeowner in Center Point injured Tuesday morning.

According to JCSO, just before 11 a.m. a man arrived at his home in the 2500 block of 6th Street NE and discovered a person burglarizing the residence. The suspect then shot the homeowner before fleeing the scene.

The victim was transported to UAB Hospital for treatment with what authorities believe to be non-life-threatening injuries. JCSO is currently searching for the suspect and have deployed its helicopter.

