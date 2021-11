The fight for fair school funding in Pennsylvania is getting its long awaited day in court, and education equity advocates are hoping for an historic outcome. For years, public school supporters have tried to convince Harrisburg of the justice of implementing a fair funding formula for education and eliminating the wide funding gaps between wealthy and poorer school districts. The legislature’s failure to do so costs taxpayers in low-income districts — Reading, Pottstown, Norristown — millions of dollars every year. The gaps result in fewer opportunities, lesser facilities, and an unequal education experience.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO