Table of Contents Front Yard Decorations Outdoor Table Decor Lighted Decorations Now that more people are vaccinated than ever, we can expect Thanksgiving (this year), to come back in full force in 2021. And while the inside of homes will definitely be festive, paying attention to the outside is just as important. While DIY outdoors Thanksgiving decor requires a little more effort, it can be a fun activity to gather with loved ones and make homemade wreaths out of dried flowers and plants or cut out the tops of pumpkins to use as flower pots. You can also set up a homemade cornucopia centerpiece by...

HOME & GARDEN ・ 2 DAYS AGO