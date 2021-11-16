ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Entire Tree Windbreak Along Kennedy Rd. in Richland is GONE

By Woody
 7 days ago
Holy flying cows! Just how strong was that win last night? The beautiful windbreak of tall trees lining Kennedy Road is suddenly gone. But the wind actually had nothing to do...

