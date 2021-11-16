ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

BLOK Invests in Sustainable Cryptocurrency Mining

By Karrie Gordon
etftrends.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the November newsletter for the Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK), the co-portfolio managers mention participating in an IPO for a company called Stronghold Mining before moving on to discuss rebalancing of existing holdings. What seems like such an understated investment, however, is a direct reflection of how BLOK continues...

www.etftrends.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

The next big cryptocurrency: Seven altcoins set to explode in 2022

Not many predicted the events of the past 2 years. In 2021, Bitcoin had a massive surge. Its price has reached an all-time high (ATH) of $68,521 in November. Crypto market capitalization now stands at $2.91 trillion. In the meantime, the DeFi market in particular has gained popularity among investors. It grew by almost $100 billion since the beginning of 2021 and reached a $112 billion market cap.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Missed Out on Shiba Inu? My 3 Best Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold

Despite its popularity, Shiba Inu lacks actual utility. More institutions are diversifying into cryptocurrency. Over the past year, Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) has skyrocketed 68,000,000%, growing at a pace that could turn relatively small sums of money into millions of dollars. While impressive, Shiba Inu lacks actual utility, and those gains have been driven by nothing more than hype. That leaves a big hole in the long-term investment thesis, especially when other cryptocurrencies have seen mainstream adoption.
STOCKS
etftrends.com

Analysis Reveals Bitcoin Is Most-Googled Cryptocurrency in 2021

Like Starbucks to coffee, bitcoin is synonymous with cryptocurrencies, so it only makes sense that it’s the most Google-searched crypto in 2021, according to CasinoSites.org. “Analysis carried out by CasinoSites.org researched the most sought-after cryptocurrencies of 2021 based on the amount of times they had been searched for on Google...
MARKETS
etftrends.com

Sustainable Alpha: How Thematic Investing Seeks to Deliver Dual Impact

Over the past few years, the bar has been raised in ESG investing. No longer do ESG investments merely seek to limit portfolio exposure to controversial stocks or sectors. Today’s leading-edge ESG investments seek to provide portfolio outperformance while also making concrete, measurable impacts for the greater social and/or environmental good.
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
theblockcrypto.com

Crypto lender Celsius increases Bitcoin mining investment to $500 million

Celsius Network has doubled down on its Bitcoin mining investment, adding a further $300 million. In an interview with The Block on Monday, Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky said that the investment was made to expand its proprietary Bitcoin mining hash rate and power capacity in North America. "These are commitments...
MARKETS
etftrends.com

Global X Blockchain ETF Up Almost 50% YTD

With the 2021 rally in cryptocurrencies, the Global X Blockchain ETF (BKCH) has been a benefactor from the strength of the digital asset world, rising almost 50% year-to-date in its short time on the market. BKCH seeks to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance...
STOCKS
etftrends.com

Cybersecurity Investing Always Fashionable

Cybersecurity is such an important theme that there an entire month devoted to awareness of it. For investors, the relevance of cybersecurity lasts for all 12 months of the year, and there are multiple avenues for addressing that relevance. The WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ: WCBR) is a compelling, practical idea...
MARKETS
etftrends.com

Momentum Keeps Pushing This Energy ETF Higher

Up almost 80% year-to-date, the Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (PXI) keeps on pushing higher as the momentum factor continues to provide the necessary tailwinds. PXI seeks to track the investment results of the Dorsey Wright® Energy Technical Leaders Index. The underlying index is composed of at least 30 securities of companies in the energy sector that have powerful relative strength or ‘momentum’ characteristics.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coal Mining#Cryptocurrency Mining#Mining Equipment#Mining Companies#Blok#Blok Invests In#Stronghold Mining#Stronghold Digital Mining
etftrends.com

Avoiding the Portfolio Tax Crunch Created By Outperforming Equities

It’s been a year of strong performance for stock markets; the S&P 500 is up 27% this year, meaning that portfolios might have a heavier tilt to equities than their strategy calls for. According to the Wall Street Journal, here are some ways to potentially alleviate tax difficulties if you find yourself in a crunch at the end of the year.
MARKETS
etftrends.com

New ETF Brings Needed Refresh to Real Estate Investing

As a standalone sector, real estate is just several years old, and it’s one of the smaller sector weights in the S&P 500. That said, equity real estate investing has served investors well for decades. Real estate stocks, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) in particular, often deliver above-average dividend...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

The 5 Most Popular Cryptocurrencies on the Market Right Now

The best way to determine the popularity of cryptocurrencies is their market caps. The world's oldest cryptocurrency -- Bitcoin -- remains the most popular by far. Other popular cryptocurrencies include Ethereum, Binance Coin, Tether, and Solana. You might think that Dogecoin and Shiba Inu would be sitting at the top...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Bitcoin, ether see further declines Monday, while crypto gaming tokens extend rally

Bitcoin was trading near $55,920 Monday afternoon, down 5.8% over the past 24 hours and down 10.6% during the past seven days, according to CoinDesk data. Ether tumbled 6.7% in the past 24 hours, recently trading at around $4,061. It logged a 9.3% loss over the past seven days. The two largest cryptocurrencies have been under pressure since President Joe Biden signed into law on Nov. 15 a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which contains a provision that would require brokers of digital assets to record and report transactions to the Internal Revenue Service starting 2023. Blockchain gaming and Metaverse-related tokens continue to rally after Facebook changed its name to Meta to show its resolution to build a Metaverse. Gala rose about 2.1% over the past 24 hours to $0.4, contributing to a 302% gain over the past seven days, according to CoinMarketCap. The Sandbox rallied 12.6% over the past 24 hours to $4.4, with a 60% gain over the past seven days. Decentraland went up 2.9% during the past 24 hours to $3.85, notching a 21% gain over the past seven days.
MARKETS
etftrends.com

Powering Bitcoin Miners with Stranded Carbon

“One day, he struck on an opportunity to buy some fuel oil. The situation was a microcosm of the inefficiencies of the Soviet system. An oil refinery in Ukraine was producing fuel oil to supply several power stations. When a mild winter came, the power stations used less, and so the refinery had excess supplies. With no other instructions on where to deliver it, the director of the refinery simply told his employees to dig holes in the nearby forest and pour the fuel oil into them. From a situation like that one, Tarasov soon found himself with meaningful quantities of Soviet fuel oil to sell.” -The World for Sale: Money, Power and the Traders who Barter the Earth’s Resources, by Javier Blas & Jack Farchy.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Top Ethereum Whales Accumulating Axie Infinity, Shiba Inu and 7 Additional Altcoins: Report

Whale-watching bot WhaleStats is revealing which altcoins are popular purchases among Ethereum’s (ETH) top 1,000 holders. According to the whale-surveilling bot, deep-pocketed Ethereum holders bought an average of $296,737 worth of stablecoin USD Coin (USDC) in the last 24 hours to top the list. It is followed by smart contract platform Ethereum and top stablecoin Tether (USDT) with average purchase amounts of $288,215 and $231,936, respectively.
MARKETS
13 WHAM

Former coal power plant on Seneca Lake being used for mining cryptocurrency

(WHAM) — A former coal power plant in Dresden, on Seneca Lake, is being used for something that most people don’t even understand; mining cryptocurrency. Some see it as a much-needed boost for the region’s economy and a chance to be part of something big. But others say it poses a serious threat to the environment, and their way of life.
DRESDEN, NY
etftrends.com

The ENS Airdrop and the Future of DAOs

There are 200M active websites in the world right now and one U.S. company—Verisign—maintains 172M of them.1 Verisign has a long-term, no-bid contract with an unelected international body (ICANN), which has been repeatedly renewed at the request of the U.S. government, who considers the service crucial infrastructure. On revenues above...
INDUSTRY
etftrends.com

Energy Infrastructure vs. MLP ETFs

As with any other investment, it is important to look under the hood and understand the particulars of energy midstream sector-related exchange traded funds so that you know what you are getting into. For example, while something like the Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR) can provide investors access to the...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy