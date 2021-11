Men's team members on the bench cheer after a basket is scored. This week in Pilots athletics, the men’s basketball team played three games, picking up a loss and two wins. The women’s basketball team is now undefeated with two wins. Men’s tennis competed in the Duck Invitational while the women’s tennis competed at the CSUN matador invitational. The men’s and women’s cross country teams competed at the NCAA West regionals. Men’s soccer left their final conference game with a win.

