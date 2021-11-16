ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

5 Under-the-Radar Ab Exercises to Add to Your Routine

By Julia Savacool
Fatherly
Fatherly
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If your core workout consists of 50 sit-ups and two 30-second planks, rinse and repeat, you’re missing out on some fun — and better results. “There are so many creative ways to strengthen your abdominals and the surrounding muscles,” says Derek Holmes, a personal trainer in Chicago. “The more you mix...

www.fatherly.com

Comments / 0

Related
healthcanal.com

Shedding Your Belly Fat With These 3 Best Fruits

Part of losing weight is finding ways to shrink your waistline. Belly fat can be stubborn and take some time to get rid of. People try serious exercises and even long diets to get rid of belly fat. But starving yourself and overworking won’t benefit your health. Instead, work on...
WEIGHT LOSS
LIVESTRONG.com

How to Lose Belly Fat Using Dumbbells

Dumbbell exercises are an excellent way to lose body fat, including on your stomach. While you can't spot reduce abdominal fat, losing weight all over your body eventually helps you lose belly fat. Aside from essential healthy habits such as getting the right amount of sleep, eating a nutrient-dense diet...
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leg Muscles#Abs#Side To Side#Radar
healthcanal.com

Do Bananas Cause Belly Fat Or Weight Loss? The Truth, Demystified

Is there anything better than a perfectly ripe banana right when you need something sweet?. Like all fruits and vegetables, bananas are full of fiber and micronutrients. They’re rich and delicious, too, which may have some dieters wondering whether or not overindulging in this healthy snack might throw them off track.
WEIGHT LOSS
Shape Magazine

The Best Exercises for Lower Back Pain Relief

If you're reading this, you've probably experienced lower-back pain at least once in your life. The list of possible reasons for this low back pain is long, to say the least. Yep, "the variety of types of lower back pain is mind-boggling," as Evie Vlahakis, a certified physical therapist based in New York City, puts it. For starters, anyone can have lower back pain due to posture, genetics, lifestyle, work injuries, sports injuries, or simply from sitting for long periods of time. (Thank you, desk job!) In older adults, arthritis (the inflammation of joints or surrounding tissue) and stenosis (a narrowing of the spinal canal) are also commonly to blame, says Vlahakis. "The truth is, everything can intertwine since 'low back pain' is such a general and vague term," says Vlahakis. "It can be an accumulation of repetitive strains or minor injuries." Lower back pain can be acute, meaning sudden, or it can be latent, which indicates that the pain shows up after an initial injury, she adds. (Related: The Most Common Causes of Back Pain—Plus, How to Ease Your Aches ASAP)
YOGA
t-nation.com

The New Exercise Workout Challenge

When you hear "workout challenge," you probably think of training that leaves you panting on the floor and panic-texting your therapist. There's a place for that. But you can also challenge yourself by skilling up. You can learn a new exercise or training method that challenges your mind and your muscles in a whole new way.
WORKOUTS
spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Can Double Weight Loss

50 percent of people are deficient in this vitamin. Having sufficient levels of vitamin D in the body can double weight loss and shed belly fat, research finds. Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. One study has shown a doubling of weight loss from drinking milk,...
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
SPY

The Best Resistance Band Exercises to Boost Your Workouts

Resistance bands are something of an oddity within the world of exercise because despite how useful they can be, there are still some who sneer at them for not being a pair of dumbbells. The fact is, that resistance bands have different strengths and weaknesses to more traditional weight training devices, they can still serve an excellent purpose, as long as you know how to use them. Before we get into the best resistance band exercises though, let’s have a little look at why resistance bands work. How do resistance bands work? Resistance bands come in different colors, materials, strengths, and sizes, but...
WORKOUTS
Woman's World

Add This Smoothie to Your Diet to Drop a Clothing Size and Heal Your Thyroid

Not long ago, natural health guru JJ Smith debuted a very special pumpkin-spice smoothie on The Dr. Oz Show. Dr. Oz took one swig and raved: “It’s like you’re having pumpkin pie!” More than just delicious, the recipe boasts a secret superpower: It’s loaded with ingredients that “boost your thyroid speed and combat weight gain,” the doc noted. His comments kicked off an internet frenzy, and women across the country began test-driving the drink. To date, devotees have sipped off as much as a size in five days. “Even if you’re not a pumpkin-spice fan,” Smith promises, “there are seasonal ingredients you’ll love that can do great things for your thyroid and waist”
FITNESS
boxrox.com

8 Best Lower Abs Workouts to Strengthen Your Core and Prevent Injury

These lower abs workouts will help you to develop your midline, carve new abs and build a stronger core. Remember that without an intelligent nutrition plan, you will never see the results of your hard work, if that is what you want. Lower Abs Workouts. These Lower Abs Workouts are...
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

Build Core Strength With These 6 Resistance Band Ab Exercises

Many of us aren’t lucky enough to have the space (or funds!) for a home gym, but that doesn’t mean we get to sit out on our next workout. These resistance band ab exercises will help you build a strong and stable core from home. Along with equipment-free and bodyweight...
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

Top Functional Bodybuilding Abs Exercises to Build Unstoppable Core Strength

Functional Bodybuilding Abs exercises are essential when it comes to developing a solid core. A solid core is the basis for all functional movements, and a lack of this foundation will only result in major weaknesses in all your athletic performances. Functional Bodybuilding Abs Exercises. Add these bodybuilding abs exercises...
WORKOUTS
TrendHunter.com

Balance-Improving Workout Pads

The 'Balance Pods' are a simple yet highly effective solution for avid athletes seeking out a way to increase their workout intensity, strengthen their body even further and maximize their balance. The pods work by being placed on the floor and stood on, but will require the user to continuously...
FITNESS
Boomer Magazine

How to Vary Your Cardiovascular Routine

Choosing the right exercises and logging enough time are important in maintaining heart health. Mayo Clinic staff suggests ways to vary your cardiovascular routine so you can maintain your fitness resolve. DEAR MAYO CLINIC:. Heart disease runs in my family, so I try to eat a mostly Mediterranean diet and...
WORKOUTS
wiltonbulletin.com

Inside the Science of Exercising Your Creativity

Can you exercise your brain the way you might carefully hone a group of muscles? Science suggests that you can — though’ll need a different set of tools for this than resistance bands or kettle bells. And if you’re looking to make yourself more creative, it turns out there are a number of steps you can take in order to make your brain more receptive to certain things.
FITNESS
milwaukeemag.com

5 Ways to Winterproof Your Workout Routine

When outdoor exercise freezes over, it’s a great time to mix it up. SNOW AND ICE cause major dents in outdoor sports like bicycling, running and kayaking. Have you thought about winterizing your workout? (Great news: you don’t need knobby mountain-bicycling tires or so many clothing layers you can barely move!) We asked two local fitness trainers – Ryan Mleziva, Brew Fitness founder and co-owner of the Shorewood location; and Hubie Krawczyk, founder and owner of SPIRE Fitness in the Third Ward – for their tips on bringing your outdoor regimen inside after the first frost.
MILWAUKEE, WI
brides.com

Fun Workouts to Try With Your Significant Other

15 Fun Workouts to Try With Your Significant Other. Whether you and your partner are trying to get in shape for your upcoming nuptials or are just looking for a healthy date idea, working out with your significant other has many benefits. “A couple that works out together stays together...and gets sexier together,” says personal trainer and author Joey Thurman. “Working out with someone literally gets your endorphins going and instantly bonds you in your shared goal to get healthy and sweaty.”
FITNESS
Seattle Times

Why you should incorporate weightlifting into your routine

Weightlifting for active aging adults is a crucial key to overall physical fitness that should not be skipped. Light cardiovascular exercise like walking is essential for seniors, but weightlifting is also a vital part of any routine. Regular weight training for older adults can lead to several long-lasting health benefits,...
WORKOUTS
Fatherly

Fatherly

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fatherly is the leading digital media brand for dads. Our mission is to empower men to raise great kids and lead more fulfilling adult lives. From original video series and deep dive reports to podcasts and events, Fatherly offers original reporting, expert parenting advice, and hard-won insights into a challenging, but profoundly rewarding stage of life.

 https://www.fatherly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy