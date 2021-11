Opportunities like having Jim Benning as a rival GM come along…well…fairly frequently. The NHL doesn’t have the best track record for housing competent GMs as everything in the Leafs history between the first go of Cliff Fletcher and the arrival of Lou Lamoriello proves (to avoid arguments I’m giving Lou a passing grade here.) Still, Jim Benning seems to especially struggle in his role and has for a while, and shockingly it finally seems like he’s down to making one or two final moves to save his job otherwise he’ll be refocusing his efforts on applying for the Chicago or Anaheim vacancies soon enough. That one last deal is one that the Leafs should be trying to pursue, as it catches Vancouver in a very vulnerable spot.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO