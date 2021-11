Shane Beamer is never one to hide his emotions, so when South Carolina upset Auburn on Saturday night, 21-17, to clinch a bowl berth, Beamer showed his true feelings. “Just so happy for these players,” Beamer said on the field to ESPN. “So happy for them. To be bowl eligible after they won 2 games last year, just so happy for them and proud of them. Since the day I got hired, since we came in here, they’ve done absolutely everything we’ve asked them to do, and never flinched.”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO