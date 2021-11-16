Talk of Champions: Peach Bowl CEO Gary Stokan, the silly season ahead, Vanderbilt and more

When your team loses, I don’t really want to hear you say, “The refs were against us.” Or this gem: “The announcers don’t like us.”. Both of those statements are lame and reek of sour grapes. Although I’m still convinced Joe Buck, a St. Louis native and son of legendary St. Louis Cardinals play-by-play man, does hate my Chicago Cubs. I know in my core it pained him to call the Cubs’ epic Game 7 World Series win at Cleveland which snapped a 108-year World Series drought.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO