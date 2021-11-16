New shelter opening in Oshkosh will serve up to 40 homeless

According to the Winnebagoland Housing Coalition’s 2021-2022 Homeless Continuum Report , the number of Oshkosh and Southern Winnebago County individuals receiving homeless services through State Continuum of Care-funded organizations in the region was the highest it’s been in the last three years, with 428 individuals receiving homeless services in February 2021. The four-month total for December 2020 through March 2021 was 1,624 individuals.

“It wasn't until two strong advocates walked into our office and said, 'What you're doing for the homeless in Oshkosh is simply not enough,'" said Karlene Grabner, Director of Donor Services for the Oshkosh Area Community Foundation.

A couple years ago, a partnership formed between Father Carr’s Place 2b , COTS and the Oshkosh Area Community Foundation , aiming to create a new program to help the homeless population. The Community Foundation purchased a building from Father Carr's, which is being transformed into a transitional shelter that will be able to serve up to 40 individuals at a time.

“This is a pretty big day," said Cindy Sahotsky, Executive Director of COTS. "We've been waiting for a long time to have this happen. I had told a couple of people, until we're cutting that ribbon, I'm not going to get overly excited. But now this is absolutely perfect. We're super happy to be here.”

The goal is to provide more than a bed and a meal to the individuals housed at 1158 N Koeller Street; COTS will provide education programs, mental health support and employment and volunteer opportunities. The transitional shelter will allow individuals to stay for up to two years, creating a pathway to get people to live independently.

“These are brothers and sisters, moms and dads, aunts and uncles, friends of the people you know," said Sahotsky. "These are community members who need our help and support, and that's what we're here to do.”

The shelter is hoping to be officially open at the end of January.