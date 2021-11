If you or someone in your household is on TikTok, then there’s a good chance you’ve heard of Noodle the Pug. This adorable chap has made a name for himself thanks to hilariously adorable TikToks that chronicle whether 13-year-old Noodle is having a Bones Day or a No Bones Day. This involves his parent, Jonathan Graziano, propping the little dude up post-nap — if he collapses back onto his bed it’s a No Bones Day, if he holds himself upright, it’s a Bones Day. No Bones Days equal restful, gentle self-care days, which is why we’ve rounded up some of our favorite loungewear to cozy up in during our next No Bones Day.

