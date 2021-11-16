ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

It's me, Taylor Swift's scarf. I'm here to tell my side of 'All Too Well' (Scarf's Version)

By David Oliver, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago

You probably don't think too much about the scarf you throw around your neck. But speaking as a scarf – a very important scarf, mind you – I bet you think about me (well, us) from time to time.

I know my owner sure does. Her name is Taylor Alison Swift .

Yes, it's me. The scarf.

For the uninitiated: Taylor dated beau (redacted) about a decade ago, and the courtship didn't last long. When you're 20 years old and your boyfriend is 29, he'll be afraid to call it what it was: a relationship. (Scarf's note: For ethical and legal reasons, I refuse to divulge the identity of said beau.)

Back in 2012, Taylor wrote a song involving me called " All Too Well " – a sweeping symphony detailing the devastation and maudlin melodies of heartache and heartbreak. Taylor has called it her favorite song on the album – a song in which I had a starring role. She wore me to her beau's sister's house and left me there. He then allegedly kept me in a drawer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D1n2G_0cyVm42b00
Taylor Swift performing – without me – on "Saturday Night Live." Will Heath, NBC

There was even a film about me: Taylor Swift walks red carpet with Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien, stars of her 'All Too Well' short film

Yes. The woman whose boyfriend later abandoned her first abandoned me. At a stranger's house. After I kept her warm from the cold.

Why are we talking about a decade-old story now? Because Taylor is in the process of rerecording her albums since she couldn't buy back her masters. She rereleased the album that "All Too Well" lived on, "Red (Taylor's Version)," on Nov. 12 and even included a 10-minute version of it just for the occasion.

Speculation has long-since ramped up about my whereabouts, and I am sorry to say I can't reveal my precise location now – mostly for legal reasons – but indeed spent some time smushed in the back of a drawer. Crumpled up like a piece of paper. Sound familiar, Taylor?

Trust that I am among an infinite pool of friends (read: infinity scarves, the warmest kind) and will come out of hiding when I’m good and ready.

I never asked to be a part of this narrative. But now that I am, you might as well hear my story (scarf's version).

If only I could have appeared too: 'SNL': Taylor Swift sings 'Three Sad Virgins' and 'All Too Well,' joined by famous friends

All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Scarf's Version) (From the Vault)

Taylor walked through the door with me because the air was cold. She didn't take her scarf off because it felt like home, somehow. She quickly took me off and wrapped me around a staircase bannister – as shown in the new "All Too Well" short film .

Sure, there’s nothing like seeing yourself onscreen. Representation matters. But representation you didn’t ask for, and that paints you as an object without any emotions or feelings? No thanks.

From afar, I watched his sweet disposition and her wide-eyed gaze, and was furious they didn't take me along for the ride while they drove around singing and getting lost upstate.

I might be OK now, but I am absolutely not fine after all that FOMO.

What really frustrates me, though, is how quickly Taylor wrestled me from her neck and forgot about me. Sure, she was just 20 years old (and if you're reading this, Taylor, I forgive you), but to carelessly cast me aside? They were always skipping town, but apparently not enough for her to remember to pick me up from that bannister.

He never called their relationship what it was, but maybe I would have chimed in if anyone bothered to ask me. I also could've kept you both warm while you danced around the kitchen in the freezing refrigerator light! Down the stairs, I was there, but still stuck on the bannister.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EzX1g_0cyVm42b00
You'll never find out where I really am, but here's some inspiration in case you want to try on a scarf (and not abandon it) yourself. Nordstrom

The rest of the album, for reference: Taylor Swift's new 'Red' is a fan feast of 30 sensitive, angry and transformative songs

Maybe I'm getting lost in translation here. Or did I ask for too much? No – both of these people were casually cruel to me. Did I even cross their minds? They sure double-crossed mine.

Taylor watched for him at the front door all night, willing him to show up at her 21st birthday. Little did she know that I would've been there for her.

But whatever: Time won't fly for her . She's paralyzed by it. He made her his own with plaid shirt days and nights and mailed back her things. But what wasn't in those things? Me. That's where he really screwed up, too.

I'm not the most best lyric, but whatever: Taylor Swift's 62 best lyrics definitively ranked, including 'Red (Taylor's Version)'

He kept me after that very first week – I reminded him of innocence. She claims that I smelled like her, but I'd like to think I have my own kind of smell, thank you very much. Roses and lavender. The actual one real thing he's ever known. Too bad he never returned me to my rightful owner, where I could've cleared a whole lot of this mess up and stood my holy ground.

So now, when the city is barren cold, I'm not around to keep Taylor warm.

The love affair maimed all three of us, really. All because she left me down the stairs and he never returned me.

All I can do is say a sacred prayer and insist I was there. And hope that Dionne Warwick 's message somehow resonates and turns my tale of woe into an "all's well that ends well." Also, before I forget, I'd like a cut of all the merchandise that Taylor is selling on her website. Those scarves look amazing – even if they're not really me. (I also can neither confirm nor deny the scarf from the "I Bet You Think About Me" music video is a nod to me.)

Just know that I, above anyone else in this narrative, remember it all too well.

Good: Miles Teller clarifies his vaccination status after appearing in Taylor Swift's new music video

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: It's me, Taylor Swift's scarf. I'm here to tell my side of 'All Too Well' (Scarf's Version)

Comments / 6

Related
countryliving.com

The Evolution of Taylor Swift From Country Star to Pop Icon

All it took for Taylor Swift to go from small-town teen to a Grammy Award-winning singer was a guitar, some cowboy boots, and an incredible talent for writing relatable songs. Between her record-breaking albums and stadium-selling tours, she's one of the biggest names in the industry for a reason. But...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Taylor Swift Hilariously Dresses As A Squirrel In Giant Costume For Halloween 2021

Yes, Taylor Swift wore a giant squirrel costume for Halloween 2021. See the hilarious photos of her goofy look here!. Taylor Swift decided not to go the “sexy” route with her 2021 Halloween costume. Instead, she purchased an oversized squirrel suit and dressed as the buck-toothed animal in 2021. “Can’t talk right now, I’m doing hot squirrel s***,” she captioned two photos of herself in the ensemble. In one shot, she stood to the side to show off the costume’s bushy tail, and in another she posed straight-on with her hands framing the underside of her face.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Sadie Sink
Person
Dylan O'brien
Person
Dionne Warwick
AL.com

Taylor Swift’s ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ features 10 minute ‘All Too Well’

Taylor Swift fans are seeing (and hearing) her version of “Red” now that she’s released the long-awaited, rerecorded hit album. Following the arrival of “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” last spring, “Red (Taylor’s Version)” makes good on the Grammy winner’s 2019 pledge to take back ownership of the six-album catalog she lost when Scooter Braun purchased — and subsequently sold — her previous record label, Big Machine.
MUSIC
toofab.com

Taylor Swift Tells Full Story in 10-Minute Version of 'All Too Well' Ahead of Friday's Short Film Release

Swift talks with Fallon about the true story behind her favorite song from the now super-sized 30-track "Red (Taylor's Version)," which released at midnight. Fans have been waiting almost a decade for this one, and not just because it means Taylor Swift has one of her most iconic albums fully under her ownership. After years of teasing, they're finally getting the whole story of the relationship behind the track "All Too Well," which most believe was with Jake Gyllenhaal.
CELEBRITIES
People

Taylor Swift's 10-Minute Version of 'All Too Well' Was Worth the Wait: Breaking Down the Lyrics

At long last, Taylor Swift released the fabled 10-minute version of her beloved heartbreak ode "All Too Well" on Friday — and it was worth the wait. The original track appeared on Swift's acclaimed 2012 album Red, and over the years, it became a favorite of both fans and critics, some of whom have called it the best song she's ever written. Nine years later, Swift has unleashed the album's re-release, Red (Taylor's Version), after a very public squabble over her masters with nemesis Scooter Braun and former label exec Scott Borchetta and (more on that here).
MUSIC
Washington Post

The story behind Taylor Swift’s 10-minute version of ‘All Too Well,’ the song making fans lose their minds

Back in 2010, Us Weekly published a cover story that would eventually become a part of pop culture history. “Jake & Taylor IN LOVE!” the headline screamed, splashed across a photo of country-pop star Taylor Swift with one arm wrapped around actor Jake Gyllenhaal’s shoulder as he gripped her hand. It was a perfect fall day in Brooklyn on Thanksgiving. Swift was wearing a striped scarf and holding a maple latte (these facts will be important later), while Gyllenhaal was bundled up in a puffer jacket. They were both beaming, either pretending to ignore or blatantly showing off for the paparazzi cameras nearby, and really did look IN LOVE.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scarf#All Too Well#Really Me#Nbc
New Haven Register

The Scarf, Impeccably Clean Kitchens, and the Red Typewriter: Our Favorite Moments From Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well' Short Film

Hours have apparently passed since Taylor Swift dropped her “All Too Well” short film, but time won’t fly — it’s like we’re paralyzed by it. The video, which Swift wrote, directed, and starred in alongside Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien, features the expanded version of the Red track, included on her new re-recorded edition of the classic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Distractify

Jake Gyllenhaal Might Not Still Have Taylor Swift's Scarf

In the opening verse to "All Too Well," Taylor says she "left my scarf there at your sister's house / And you've still got it in your drawer even now." Swiftie sleuths pieced together that this was likely the scarf Taylor wore on her outing with Jake and his sister Maggie Gyllenhaal — and it didn't take long for them to find photos of him wearing what appears to be the same scarf out years later.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Taylor Swift’s ‘I Bet You Think About Me’ Music Video Easter Eggs: The Scarf, the Ring and More

The queen of hidden messages. Taylor Swift surprised fans with another music video from Red (Taylor’s Version) — and it’s full of nods to her past. The Grammy winner, 31, dropped the video for “I Bet You Think About Me” on Monday, November 15, just three days after releasing the rerecorded version of her 2012 album, Red. Directed by Blake Lively, the video features Miles Teller as a groom haunted by his past, i.e. a vengeful ex played by Swift herself.
CELEBRITIES
Grazia

All The Conspiracy Theories About Taylor Swift's Lost Scarf

There is a big question on everyone's mind after the release of Red (Taylor's version) - and that is, where on Earth is Taylor Swift's infamous red scarf? On Friday, nearly ten years after the original release, the ten-minute version for fan favourite All Too Well was released, believed to be about Jake Gyllenhaal. On the track, Taylor sings: 'I left my scarf there at your sister's house. And you've still got it in your drawer even now.'
CELEBRITIES
Montclarion

‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ Delivers All Too Well

Swifties, the time has come. Taylor Swift has finally released “Red (Taylor’s Version)” on Nov. 12, complete with new “Out Of The Vault” tracks, a 10-minute song and a short film to make any Swift fan shed a tear. For those of you confused, as she already has an album...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Just When You Thought Taylor Swift Was Finished Remaking “All Too Well,” Here’s The “Sad Girl Autumn” Version

In the nine years since Taylor Swift released Red, “All Too Well” has become one of her best-loved songs despite never being released as a single. So when she re-recorded the album this year, she naturally made “All Too Well” a big focus of the project. Specifically, she released the long-rumored 10-minute version of the song, giving it a music video and performing it on SNL. And now, in the wake of “All Too Well” and “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” and “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault),” comes yet another version of the track.
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

302K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy