While he could still be a ways away from returning to any NHL roster, goaltender Tuukka Rask was back on the ice on Monday, skating with his former team the Boston Bruins. He looked pretty good after offseason hip surgery and some are wondering if this is the first sign that he could be nearing a return and if talks about a potential contract with the Bruins is next on the agenda.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO