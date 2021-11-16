ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Lubbock murder suspect just got out of prison before deadly stabbing – the previous charge? Murder

By Staff |
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zgzOJ_0cyVjzeM00

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock man arrested Friday for stabbing and killing Aundra Singletery, 38, was charged for murder, but it was not his first case of murder. David Brasfield, 55, served a 15-year prison sentence for the 2006 stabbing and killing of Paul David Shreve in Lubbock.

In the 2006 case, police found Shreve’s body in an alley behind his home in the 1700 block of 27th Street. Officers were called just before 5:00 a.m. Saturday, October 28.

Media accounts from the time indicated it was the second time Brasfield attacked Shreve. There was a stabbing assault in May 2006, shortly after Brasfield was released from custody on a drug-related state jail felony. Brasfield also had previous convictions for vehicle burglary and drug possession. He also had a previous charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Police at the time said Brasfield and Shreve knew each other.

According to a KAMC newscast script from the time, “Police say they believe this man, 40-year-old David Brassfield [sic], stabbed Shreve multiple times and left him to die in the alley.”

Brasfield’s prison sentence after a plea bargain in the 2006 murder case expired on October 27 (a little more than two weeks before the current murder case) and he was released by TDCJ.

In the 2006 court records, Brasfield told the court he had either suffered previously or been treated for schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and depression.

Man told police he smoked ‘speed’ before fatal stabbing at Lubbock La Quinta Inn, court documents reveal

In the current case, police were called to the 500 block of Avenue Q just before 3:00 a.m. Friday. Officers found Singletery suffering from a stab wound to the chest.

Officers located Brasfield who agreed to talk with police. According to an arrest warrant, Brasfield did not know Singletery. He told police he smoked “speed” and became paranoid before he stabbed Singletery.

Brasfield remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center as of Tuesday on a $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 14

Robert Stevens
6d ago

this is why you should concealed carry.Prison didn't stop this guy and locking him up again won't do any good either.Getting two in the chest and one in the head is all that works against proven killers.

Reply(7)
9
just an observer
6d ago

He needs to be locked up for the rest of his life. He shouldn’t have gotten out after killing the first time IMO.

Reply
4
Related
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

1 wounded after suspect fires gun in vehicle outside North Lubbock apartments, LPD says

LUBBOCK, Texas– One person was injured after a police report said his friend shot him while they were both sitting inside a vehicle outside a North Lubbock apartment complex Friday. According to the Lubbock Police Department, officers were dispatched to the College Pointe Apartments, 201 Indiana Avenue, for a report of shots fired, just after […]
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Lubbock County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Lubbock, TX
Crime & Safety
Lubbock County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Lubbock, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Texas authorities looking for missing, endangered woman

WACO / VALLEY MILLS, Texas – The Valley Mills Police Department needs your help to find a woman reported as missing and endangered. The next to last communication from 24-year-old Molly Elizabeth Peveler, of Waco, was by phone – and it was garbled and incoherent. This raised concern from her family. Officials said the last […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Prison#Drug Possession
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Hockley Co. SO scam warning and a special hashtag for the would-be scammers

LEVELLAND, Texas — The Hockley County Sheriff’s Office issued a scam warning complete with the hashtag #SayNoToScamTurds. HCSO said Monday, “A concerned citizen delivered a very official looking package he received in the mail recently that contained a letter and a check for $2,640.00.” “Wow,” HCSO said. “What a great amount, especially at this time […]
LEVELLAND, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Drones used to rescue Texas woman

HILL COUNTY, Texas – Hill County Sheriff’s Office deputies go above and beyond to care for a resident. A woman called 9-1-1 overnight, saying she had taken an undisclosed number of pills before hanging up. Three Hill County deputies responded and tried to find her. They called in a drone pilot with the Sheriff’s Office […]
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

“My family and I suspected it was him” Victim’s family reacts to Capital Murder charge of El-Paso woman

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar) – Family members of 25-year-old Saffire Armenta say that justice has yet to be served after Midland County arrested the suspect involved in Armenta’s death. On November 2nd, MCSO responded to a structure fire. While at the scene, they found a burned body that was later identified as Saffire Armenta. For […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

2K+
Followers
947
Post
411K+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy