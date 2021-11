POTX - Free Report) leading the rally, climbing 17.4%. gained 14%, 12.8%, 10.9% and 10.9%, respectively (see: all the Marijuana ETFs here). South Carolina House Representative Nancy Mace has drafted a bill, as reported by Marijuana Moment, that would deschedule cannabis federally. Removing cannabis from Schedule I of the Controlled Substances Act would legalize it in the United States. According to Marijuana Moment's reporting, the bill would legalize cannabis without changing any of the existing state-level markets or regulations. It would legalize and regulate marijuana in a manner similar to how alcohol is regulated, and will institute a federal tax of 3.75% on cannabis, which would be levied on top of any state taxes.

