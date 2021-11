BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Complete Care workers at Marcella Nursing Home plan to strike for 24 hours due to what they’re calling unfair labor practices and benefit cuts. CBS3 was there early Wednesday morning as workers began picketing outside the Burlington Township facility. A spokesperson for Complete Care released the following statement to CBS3: With more than 1,200 seniors and their families at risk and more than 1,500 jobs at Genesis HealthCare’s nursing homes in jeopardy due to its precarious finances, Complete Care stepped in to prevent an interruption of resident care and to preserve jobs. Complete Care offers a comprehensive health...

