ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Jurassic Quest charging into Pittsburgh’s Convention Center

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G98Lx_0cyVilZd00
WPXI JURASSIC QUEST North America’s largest dinosaur adventure will bring some roaring family fun to the Pittsburgh area in February. (Jurassic Quest)

PITTSBURGH — North America’s largest dinosaur adventure announced today it’ll be returning to Pittsburgh in the new year.

From Feb. 11-13, families can see more than 100 photorealistic dinosaurs at the David Lawrence Convention Center, offering guests a look at how they lived billions of years ago.

Jurassic Quest works with leading paleontologists to include the most realistic creatures in their events, from textured skin and fur or feathers to coloration and teeth size. The event will include an exclusive look at some baby dinos and a moving, life-size, 50-foot-long megalodon. Other dinosaurs will come to life in realistic scenes, with some that move and roar.

Tickets are for a timed arrival window, but guests can walk through the event at their own pace and may bring strollers.

Tickets start at $19 at www.jurassicquest.com or on-site. Tickets include access to the dinosaur and marine exhibits, arts and crafts activities, and dinosaur shows. Rides and activities that require separate tickets are $5 each, or guests can upgrade to the Kids Unlimited Rides Ticket.

Green screen photography and animal art tattoos are available at a separate cost. Entry is free for children under age 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Limbach Holdings working to sublease Strip District headquarters

PITTSBURGH — Limbach Holdings Inc., one of Pittsburgh’s oldest companies at more than 120 years in business, is shifting to a new way of operating its headquarters office. The Pittsburgh office of Avison Young has been assigned to market the company’s more than 19,000-square-foot office at One Waterfront Place along the Strip District riverfront as available for sublease.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

11 Cares: Light of Life Rescue Mission packs up, delivers 1,750 Thanksgiving meals

PITTSBURGH — Light of Life Rescue Mission packed up and began delivering 1,750 boxes filled with pre-packaged Thanksgiving dinners for Pittsburgh families in need Monday. 11 Cares and its partners – 84 Lumber, Clearview Federal Credit Union, Duquesne Light Company and Gateway Health – held a drop-off event this month at Light of Life’s North Avenue location.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
63K+
Followers
78K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy