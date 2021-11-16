Jurassic Quest charging into Pittsburgh’s Convention Center

WPXI JURASSIC QUEST North America’s largest dinosaur adventure will bring some roaring family fun to the Pittsburgh area in February. (Jurassic Quest)

PITTSBURGH — North America’s largest dinosaur adventure announced today it’ll be returning to Pittsburgh in the new year.

From Feb. 11-13, families can see more than 100 photorealistic dinosaurs at the David Lawrence Convention Center, offering guests a look at how they lived billions of years ago.

Jurassic Quest works with leading paleontologists to include the most realistic creatures in their events, from textured skin and fur or feathers to coloration and teeth size. The event will include an exclusive look at some baby dinos and a moving, life-size, 50-foot-long megalodon. Other dinosaurs will come to life in realistic scenes, with some that move and roar.

Tickets are for a timed arrival window, but guests can walk through the event at their own pace and may bring strollers.

Tickets start at $19 at www.jurassicquest.com or on-site. Tickets include access to the dinosaur and marine exhibits, arts and crafts activities, and dinosaur shows. Rides and activities that require separate tickets are $5 each, or guests can upgrade to the Kids Unlimited Rides Ticket.

Green screen photography and animal art tattoos are available at a separate cost. Entry is free for children under age 2.