ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Must Read: Gucci to Return to Fashion Week, Hailee Steinfeld Covers 'Cosmopolitan'

By Ana Colón
fashionista.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday. Despite Alessandro Michele's decree in May 2020 that Gucci would "abandon the worn-out ritual of seasonalities and shows," WWD reports that the brand will be back on the official Milan Fashion Week calendar come February. Per the publication, CEO Marco Bizzarri...

fashionista.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cosmopolitan

Camila Mendes wears fierce Versace outfit in Los Angeles

Since strutting her way into our lives (and hearts) back in 2017 as Riverdale's #iconic Veronica Lodge, Camila Mendes has remained one of our fave celebs to keep up with. From sharing candid no-makeup selfies to her rumoured reconciliation with co-star Charles Melton, we're all about the latest Cami news. Now, the star has just gone and gifted us with another fab update, this time on the fashion front, with a truly incredible outfit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Megan Thee Stallion Wows in a Daring Cutout Dress With Strappy Crystal-Embellished Sandals at Glamour Women of the Year Awards

Megan Thee Stallion made waves with her look and her speech at the 2021 Glamour Women of the Year Awards Monday night. The “Savage” rapper was photographed arriving at the Rainbow Room in New York City, where the event was held, sporting a head-turning black custom Mônot spring ’22 dress featuring long sleeves with cut-out details that gave way to gloves. She styled the belly-bearing number with a sparkling clutch, earrings and a pair of strappy, glittering sandals. She wore Jimmy Choo’s Josefine sandal and carried the brand’s Eclipse clutch. At the ceremony, she was honored by legendary hip hop group Salt-N-Pepa....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Ciara Dazzles Sparkles in a Studded Chocolate Dress With Pointy Caramel Louboutin Pumps at ACE Awards

Ciara was just one of the famous faces that stepped out to attend the Accessories Council awards Tuesday evening. Held at Cipriani 42nd St. in NYC, the “Goodies” hitmaker showed off a nude head-to-toe outfit for the fashionable event. Ciara dressed in a sparkling milk chocolate brown number courtesy of designer LaQuan Smith, whom she presented the ACE Hero Award last night. The tonal gown from Smith’s spring ’22 collection features allover glittering studs with a high neck, long sleeves and thigh-high slit. The “Level Up” singer — who launched her own line called LITA by Ciara, last summer — styled the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Wu
Person
Alessandro Michele
Person
Ava Duvernay
Person
Hailee Steinfeld
Person
Colin Kaepernick
Person
Barbie Ferreira
Person
Ellen Von Unwerth
wonderwall.com

Hailee Steinfeld's disastrous pants-under-dress look, plus more fashion hits & misses from November 2021

As the weather cools, it's time to grab a cup of hot cocoa and warm up with the best and worst celebrity fashion of the month! First up? This disaster from Hailee Steinfeld! The typically very stylish star attended a screening of "Hawkeye" in London on Nov. 11 in this awful Richard Quinn getup. Though it was actually plucked straight from the runway (where it was worn by Amelia Gray Hamlin!), the over-the-elbow white gloves and pants pulled over the heels — the new pantashoes trend — didn't translate on the red carpet. The floral bustier top portion would have been much better suited to a minidress with cute heels or boots.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Cardi B Brings Back the 2000s Wedge Boot in the Wildest Coat & a New Home

Cardi B brought back trends from the early 2000s with ease as she settled into her new home. The “WAP” rapper showed off her new house in New York on Instagram yesterday, posing in the open foyer in statement style. Her look took a wild turn in a cheetah print coat and matching beret, both teamed with a black tank top and leggings. On her feet, the look got even edgier with Cardi B’s choice of leather boots. The knee-high silhouette featured a sleeve-like fit over a 4-inch wedge heel, bearing resemblance to a sleek design from Givenchy. Titled the Shark Lock...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Hailee Steinfeld Brings Drama and Skin to ‘Hawkeye’ Premiere in Vera Wang Bandeau & Skirt

Hailee Steinfeld brought drama and skin to the “Hawkeye” premiere in Los Angeles last night. The “Dickinson” actress attended the movie screening wearing an outfit most suitable for the trendy starlet. The Vera Wang look encompassed a black bandeau top paired with a flowy black skirt that featured a waistline designed to appear like a pair of pants with belt loops and a metal clasp. She accessorized with statement-making jewelry that further elevated her attire. Although her shoes were covered by the hem of the skirt, it’s safe to say that Steinfeld was in one of her red carpet staple shoe styles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Week#Fashion House#Wwd#Hollywood Boulevard#Cosmpolitan Rcb#Allure#Teen Vogue Teen Vogue
Footwear News

Mary J. Blige Goes Glam in White Suit, Diamonds, Feathered Coat & Pointy Boots at ‘Power Book ll: Ghost’ Premiere

Mary J. Blige stepped out in a glamorous white outfit to walk the red carpet last night at the NYC premiere of her Starz show “Power Book ll: Ghost.” Wearing head-to-toe white, the Grammy-winning artist donned a long feather-covered coat over a sleek white pantsuit completed with a tie. For shoes, she opted for a pair of ivory pointy-toed leather boots. Pulling things together seamlessly, Blige added some oversized silver hoop earrings and two massive diamond rings, one on each finger, which she showed off for the cameras. The 50-year-old hitmaker-turned-actress, who’s also known as the “Queen of Hip Hop & Soul,” has been making waves with show-stopping looks since she hit the scene in the early ’90s. Always one to have fun with her outerwear and footwear, she attended the Bottega Veneta spring ’22 fashion show last month wearing a $22,000 coat by the luxury label. Shop white leather boots for the winter season ahead. To Buy: Schutz Mikki Mid Leather Bootie, $148; schutz-shoes.com   To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Shake-Ya Feather Over the Knee Boot, $320; nordstrom.com To Buy: Aldo Lille Mid-Calf Block Heel Boot, $180; aldoshoes.com Click through the gallery to check out Mary J. Blige’s red carpet style evolution.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

Mary J. Blige Performs at Chanel No. 5’s 100th Anniversary Party

You won’t find Chanel No. 5 under the tree just yet. But in New York City on Friday, the iconic fragrance and fashion brand took over Rockefeller Center for an exclusive debut party of “Chanel No. 5 In the Stars,” a new outdoor installation which celebrates the iconic fragrance’s 100th year anniversary. Arriving in cashmere sweaters and classic Chanel tweed on a cold New York City night, guests like Jemima Kirke, Ella Hunt, Brittany O’Grady, Lily Allen, Lauren Ridloff, Broadway’s Reneé Rapp, and a host of New York City socialites and Chanel ambassadors encircled 30 Rock’s ice-skating rink, stamped with an...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Hailee Steinfeld Gets Romantic in Bustier Top and Hidden Heels for ‘Hawkeye’ London Premiere

Hailee Steinfeld added a romantic twist to a new shoe trend for the London premiere of “Hawkeye.” The “Dickinson” actress left the Corinthia Hotel with co-star Jeremy Renner, wearing a full look from Richard Quinn’s spring 2022 collection. The star’s ensemble featured a peplum-style top, which was complete with a paneled bustier bodice and pink silk detailing. The piece gained a romantic edge from a sparkling lattice and white rose print, accented with white elbow-length gloves. Steinfeld completed her look with a princess-worthy updo and sparkly drop earrings. For footwear, the “Love Myself” singer kept her heels hidden in a pair of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Netflix
fashionista.com

Must Read: Gucci's 'Hacker Project' Launches, Richemont May Be Striking a Deal With Farfetch

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday. Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele has "hacked" some of Balenciaga Creative Director Demna Gvasalia's design codes as part of a "Hacker Project," a capsule making its retail debut on Nov. 15. The designs, which are from the Gucci Aria collection, span ready-to-wear clothing, shoes, bags and accessories and will be sold exclusively at Gucci stores and pop up locations around the country. {Fashionista inbox}
BUSINESS
POPSUGAR

Hailee Steinfeld Shows Us What a Regal Superhero Wears to a Winter Party

Hailee Steinfeld and her stylist Jason Rembert appropriately tapped British designer Richard Quinn for the London premiere of Hawkeye, the new Marvel TV show that also stars Jeremy Renner. Hailee, who's known for trying out fashion-forward trends on the red carpet, slipped into a spring 2022 look right off the runway, complete with the same fabric pants pulled over heels that was a prominent style move throughout the collection.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

Converse Releases Custom Sneakers With Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown’s Florence by Mills and Converse are back for a fourth partnership. The clean beauty brand and Converse By You join forces on customizable iterations of the Converse Chuck Taylor All Star and Platform Chuck Taylor All Star. Customers can choose canvas colors, lace options, eyelets, patches and prints inspired by the Stranger Things star’s label.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
fashionista.com

Must Read: Billy Porter Is Hosting the Fashion Awards, Pam Boy Goes to 'GQ' France

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday. The British Fashion Council announced on Wednesday that Billy Porter will host the 2021 Fashion Awards presented by TikTok. The Fashion Awards, which support the future growth and success of the British fashion industry, will take place on Nov. 29 at the Royal Albert Hall in London and will evolve into a global entertainment platform to celebrate fashion's role at the intersection of culture. {Fashionista inbox}
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Gucci to Show at Milan Fashion Week in February

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Gucci is making a comeback to Milan Fashion Week. The company’s president and chief executive officer Marco Bizzarri announced on Tuesday morning that Gucci will unveil its new collection with a show in Milan in February. The executive spoke from the stage of the 26th Pambianco Fashion Summit, held at Milan’s Bourse.More from WWD'House of Gucci' London Premiere Red Carpet: See the PhotosFront Row at Gucci Love Parade ShowAll the Looks from Gucci Love Parade Show in L. A. In addition, during the year, he said that Gucci will also stage two additional...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy