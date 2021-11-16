ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Don’t Look Up’ Trailer: Leo DiCaprio & Jennifer Lawrence Contend With Armageddon (VIDEO)

By Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider
montanarightnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new trailer for Adam McKay‘s satire Don’t Look Up has arrived featuring a very frazzled Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio. The two actors star as astronomy grad student Kate Dibiasky and her professor Dr. Randall Mindy, who together discover a comet headed straight for Earth on a devastating collision...

www.montanarightnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Jennifer Lawrence displays baby bump at 'Don't Look Up' screening

Jennifer Lawrence showed off her baby bump when she joined her "Don't Look Up" co-stars at a screening of the movie Wednesday in Los Angeles. A photo from the event shows Lawrence, who's expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, proudly displaying her pregnant form in a green mini-dress that she paired with hot pink heels.
LOS ANGELES, CA
International Business Times

Netflix Drops 'Don't Look Up' New Trailer Where No One Takes Leonardo DiCaprio Seriously [Watch]

Netflix took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a new trailer of the highly anticipated and star-studded movie, "Don't Look Up" featuring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Ariana Grande and Meryl Streep. The two-minute, 32-second trailer begins with DiCaprio and Lawrence looking uneasy, before the screen flashes,...
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

‘Don’t Look Up’ Trailer: Even Ariana Grande and Timothée Chalamet Don’t Care if a Comet Kills Us All (Video)

“This isn’t real,” Leonardo DiCaprio repeats over and over in the first full trailer for “Don’t Look Up.” He’s talking about the grim reality that a comet hurtling toward Earth will kill us all, but what’s more unbelievable is the wave of people — even Ariana Grande and Timothée Chalamet — who are only concerned with their immediate lives and not their imminent deaths.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Perlman
Person
Himesh Patel
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Melanie Lynskey
Person
Tyler Perry
Person
Cate Blanchett
Person
Adam Mckay
Person
Jonah Hill
Person
Tomer Sisley
Person
Meryl Streep
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Mark Rylance
Person
Timothée Chalamet
Person
Michael Chiklis
Person
Jennifer Lawrence
Middletown Press

Jennifer Lawrence Fangirled Over Ariana Grande on ‘Don’t Look Up’: ‘I Went Full Radio Contest Winner’

Netflix’s “Don’t Look Up,” the last shoe to drop this awards season, was unspooled before a crowd of BAFTA voters at the Harmony Gold Theatre on Wednesday night. In attendance for a Q&A with the Oscar-winning stars Leonardo DiCaprio (“The Revenant”), Jennifer Lawrence (“Silver Linings Playbook”) and Meryl Streep (“Kramer vs. Kramer,” “Sophie’s Choice” and “The Iron Lady”), along with director, writer and producer Adam McKay (“The Big Short”), the screening was introduced to the attending members by Matthew Wiseman, BAFTA Los Angeles CEO, and moderated by John Horn of the Los Angeles Times.
CELEBRITIES
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

DiCaprio tackles climate crisis in satire 'Don't Look Up'

Leonardo DiCaprio said he signed up for Netflix’s star-studded film about a comet threatening to wipe out life on Earth because it is an urgent analogy for the climate crisis. The dark satire “Don’t Look Up” stars DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as astronomers whose warnings about imminent catastrophe fall on...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Daily Rip#Brie
Vulture

Nobody Cares About Leo, Jennifer, or Fiery Comets in the Don’t Look Up Trailer

We’d like to do a FOIA request for Don’t Look Up’s acting and wig budgets as the sci-fi comedy, written and directed by Adam McKay, has way too much going on in the first trailer for its own good. (And no, we’re not just talking about the baby bangs.) Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio star as a team of low-level astronomers tasked with warning everyone that a comet is headed directly to Earth and will destroy the planet as a tasty snack. Layer by layer! Crust by crust! And what are we to do about it besides pressing play on the R.E.M. classic? Well, we’re not totally sure. It’s too bad the president (Meryl Streep), talk-show hosts (Cate Blanchett and Tyler Perry), and just about everyone else (Jonah Hill, for starters) don’t seem to care, while Timothée Chalamet and Ariana Grande hang out in the background. Grande, a pop star in every timeline, wants to talk about the tattoo of a shooting star on her back, and Chala-bro is excited to meet “that girl from live TV that said we’re all gonna die.” Don’t Look Up will premiere in select theaters December 10 and on Netflix December 24.
MOVIES
Popculture

Jennifer Lawrence Took Her 'Don't Look Up' Role to Logical Heights by Getting High on Set

Jennifer Lawrence did some serious method acting to get in character for the new comedy Don't Look Up. At a Q&A event with fans this week, Lawrence said that she used cannabis on set to get into the mind of her character – a habitual stoner – according to a report by Indie Wire. Thankfully, the movie was filmed in Boston, Massachusetts, where recreational marijuana use is legal.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence Talk Tackling the Climate Crisis and Jonah Hill’s Improv Insults in ‘Don’t Look Up’

Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and director Adam McKay brought their new film Don’t Look Up to theaters for the first time this week, on Thursday night sitting down for a Q&A in Westwood to break down the story of two astronomers desperately trying to warn mankind of a planet-destroying comet. The Netflix project is a not-so-secret allegory for climate change, with a more urgent message following the pandemic, as McKay told moderator Dave Karger. “The whole movie from the very beginning, when I talked to these guys about it, was trying to capture a moment that we’ve been living...
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz411

Report: Netflix’s Satire “Don’t Look Up” Budget Includes $55 Million for DiCaprio, Lawrence

Netflix’s “Don’t Look Up,” directed by Adam McKay, will have to be a big, big hit to break even. In the new Vanity Fair cover story about Jennifer Lawrence, writer Karen Valby reveals that Leonardo DiCaprio was paid $30 million to play an astronomer scientist. Lawrence was paid $25 million. That’s $55 million. (Guess who’s paying for that, Netflix subscribers?)
MOVIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy