With a lens on the uncanny elements of daily life, landmark street artist Helen Levitt's oeuvre is explored in expansive London exhibition...

A planned statue of Virginia Woolf looking out to a river has been criticised as “insensitive and reckless” by a local conservation group.Once positioned, the bronze artwork would show the pioneering author gazing over the River Thames in Richmond, southwest London.But the prospect of a statue so close to the water is proving controversial because of Woolf’s death by suicide from drowning.Barry May, chairman of the Richmond Society, said while Woolf was a “distinguished author, an icon for the feminist cause and a famous resident … placing it on the riverside would be ill-advised, insensitive and reckless…”He said: “She drowned...

