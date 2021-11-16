ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
With a lens on the uncanny elements of daily life, landmark street artist Helen Levitt's oeuvre is explored in expansive London exhibition...

By Lisa Davidson
we-heart.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith more than 130 pieces set over two floors of The Photographers’ Gallery on Ramillies Street, the Helen Levitt (1913—2009) retrospective spans 50 years, the exhibition mapping the late American street photographer‘s career from street reportage to documentary filmmaker and pioneer of colour photography. One of the most influential...

www.we-heart.com

The Tribune

Loveland Museum’s Jacob Lawrence exhibit showcases artist’s view of the struggle toward unity and equality for African-Americans

Jacob Lawrence, 1917-2000, is an American artists known for his colorful and emotional artwork depicting various struggles of African-Americans, including civil rights confrontations and the fight for unity and equality. The Loveland Museum, 503 N. Lincoln Ave., is featuring an exhibit showcasing numbered and signed prints from three series created...
LOVELAND, CO
artforum.com

Helen Pashgian on her visionary life in color

At New York’s Lehmann Maupin, Helen Pashgian showed me around “Spheres and Lenses”—her first exhibition in the city since 1971—while mesmerizing me with her eyes, as glowing and multihued as the prismatic orbs on display. Though Pashgian has been making art since the late ’50s, her moment is now: On November 19, SITE Santa Fe will open the fifty-year retrospective “Helen Pashgian: Presences”; six days later, her work will be featured in Copenhagen Contemporary’s “Light and Space,” a survey of the titular California-based movement Pashgian was instrumental in defining.
VISUAL ART
Den of Geek

Explore Marvel’s Eternals and More With Jack Kirby Exhibit in New York City

The biggest movie in the world right now is Marvel’s Eternals, and there’s no bigger franchise in cinematic history than the MCU. Not only that, but Marvel Studios parent company Disney just made an endless parade of upcoming Marvel TV shows on the Disney+ streaming service the cornerstone of their appeal to subscribers and shareholders in a day long infomercial. And not a single one of these Marvel-related projects would exist were it not for the work and creativity of visionary storyteller, Jack Kirby.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Dürer’s Journeys: Travels of a Renaissance Artist review – Is the classic blockbuster exhibition in its death throes?

Albrecht Dürer rivals Michelangelo for belligerent megalomania, Leonardo for quasi-scientific curiosity and Raphael for near super-human powers of observation. Yet he never quite gets his due as one of the great Renaissance men. And that’s largely because he was German. Beside our clichéd, but still pervasive idea of the Renaissance as an intrinsically Italian phenomenon, bound up with life-enhancing Mediterranean sunlight and posh holidays in Tuscany, the so-called Northern Renaissance, exemplified by Dürer, tends to feel dour, dark and super-serious.
VISUAL ART
The Independent

Madonna under fire for sharing ‘horrible’ knife photo and revealing her team have been working ‘for free’

Madonna has come under fire for an Instagram post that’s been called “horrible” by her followers.The singer shared a selection of photos promoting her controversial V Magazine shoot, with one image showing photographer Steven Klein holding a knife to her throat.While many replied urging Madonna to refrain from sharing similar images in the future, the “Like a Virgin” singer then raised questions about how she treats her workers due to the caption she wrote underneath.While saying that they had completed the shoot ”against all the odds” on an “almost zero budget”, Madonna wrote: “Art is not dead if you...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Planned Virginia Woolf statue overlooking Thames deemed insensitive because of way she killed herself

A planned statue of Virginia Woolf looking out to a river has been criticised as “insensitive and reckless” by a local conservation group.Once positioned, the bronze artwork would show the pioneering author gazing over the River Thames in Richmond, southwest London.But the prospect of a statue so close to the water is proving controversial because of Woolf’s death by suicide from drowning.Barry May, chairman of the Richmond Society, said while Woolf was a “distinguished author, an icon for the feminist cause and a famous resident … placing it on the riverside would be ill-advised, insensitive and reckless…”He said: “She drowned...
CELEBRITIES
ARTnews

Dave Hickey, Art Critic Whose Influence Loomed Large, Dies at 82

Dave Hickey, an art critic whose polarizing writings obtained a cult following, has died. Daniel Oppenheimer, who published a biography of Hickey this year called Far from Respectable: Dave Hickey and His Art, reported in Texas Monthly that Hickey died at 82 on November 12. Although Hickey had been writing cultural criticism for decades, it was only in the 1990s that he accrued a large fan base. His criticism blends high and low, often putting well-known works of art alongside musings on basketball and fast food, and often refuses to cater to the sensibilities of the art-world intelligentsia it may have...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Post and Courier

ARTS AND HUMANITIES: Museum exhibition explores a shadowed realm

“Penumbra” is such a lovely word. The sonorous middle syllable and the open vowel sound at the end make it a wonderful word to say out loud: “penumbra.” It’s the kind of word that one imagines Edgar Allan Poe would have relished for its musicality, making good use of it in one of his lyrical poems both for its meaning and its sound quality.
CHARLESTON, SC
Times-Bulletin

Entries accepted for Artists’ Exhibit/ Sale

Call for entry for our Wassenberg Artists’ Exhibit and Sale begins on Nov. 10, and runs through Nov. 11, 12, and 13. You may enter five pieces. All that is required is a Wassenberg Art Center membership. This exhibit is judged for awards but not juried. All works by WAC members is accepted. An entry form is available at the art center and online at www.wassenbergartcenter.org.
VISUAL ART
earmilk.com

West London artist Tayah explores bittersweet love on dual track, “Is It Me, Henessy?"

Multi-talented West London artist Tayah delivers an innovative dual single, “Is It Me, Henessy?” featuring two tracks of the same name but with two different interpretations of the same theme. Rooted in the bittersweet nature of love, the tracks explore two sides of the same coin, the punchy A-side carried by Tayah’s soulful vocals contrasting immaculately with the soothing blend of harmonies on the B-side.
MUSIC
spartanburg.com

Wofford’s Richardson Family Art Museum Features New Exhibition With Works by Diverse Artists

Two collections showcasing works by traditionally underrepresented artists are on exhibit in the Rosalind Sallenger Richardson Center for the Arts. “Elevation from Within: The Study of Art at Historically Black Colleges and Universities” and “place, memory & identity: contemporary Korean-American women artists” will be on exhibit through Dec. 15. “These...
MUSEUMS
Variety

The Platform Release Has All but Disappeared. Is That Hurting Films Like ‘Spencer’ and ‘Belfast’? (Column)

Like casual social hugs and the daily commute to the office cubicle, the platform movie release has been a casualty of the age of COVID. You remember the platform release, don’t you? It used to happen quite a bit this time of year. A movie with a major independent distributor, like Searchlight or A24 or Neon or Focus, would begin its journey down the runway, bolstered by excited media features and a healthy swell of positive reviews. At last, it would take off — in two or six theaters in New York and Los Angeles, where it would rack up...
MOVIES

