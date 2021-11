Is Alvin Kamara injured? That’s the question of several fans after the New Orleans Saints tried out three running backs on Tuesday. As Nick Underhill of New Orleans.Football reported, there have been whispers that Kamara might have “gotten a little banged up” during Sunday’s contest against the Atlanta Falcons. This could be a major factor why the Saints worked out the trio of Kerryon Johnson, Rodney Smith, and Josh Adams.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO