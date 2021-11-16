This CryptoPunk NFT Just Sold For $1 Million in ETH

In today’s digital climate, there have been many attempts by creators to find new ways to make money online. This all starts with cryptocurrencies themselves which, at the base level, are stocks or anything of value that are backed by computing power called the blockchain. Digital ledgers are created every time a transaction takes place online and is distributed to all the computers of the blockchain. As blocks are recorded, they are distributed as well and can be verified from computer to computer. It cannot be hacked, and all data entries are transparent. Coded specifically this way, it allows for a financial system that is incorruptible but also doesn’t rely on traditional banking networks. This is where the word ‘decentralized’ comes from. Once networks are coded and created and a common software is made to access the different networks, it can be running completely on computing power with help of people who put their computers up to mine crypto.

