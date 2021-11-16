ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

This CryptoPunk NFT Just Sold For $1 Million in ETH

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CryptoPunks are a generative art collection, and one of the first ever applications of NFTs for digital art. There are only 10,000 Punks in existence, and some of them are thought to be lost forever. What happened: CryptoPunk #8359 just sold for 250 ETH (CRYPTO: ETH) ($1,080,820 USD). The...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Crypto Whale Just Moved $106M Worth Of Ethereum (ETH) Off Binance

What happened: An Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) whale sent $106,044,743.00 worth of Ethereum off Binance today. The ETH address associated with this transaction has been identified as:. 0x4976a4a02f38326660d17bf34b431dc6e2eb2327. Why it matters: Whales typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their investments for an extended period of time. Storing large...
MARKETS
hypebeast.com

The Buyer of a $3.4 Million USD Bored Ape NFT Is In It for the Long Run

Last month, an anonymous crypto buyer called “rhincodon” purchased a rare Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT from Sotheby’s newly-launched Metaverse digital art platform for a record $3.4 million USD. Bored Ape Yacht Club #8817, one of 10,000 unique cartoon apes on the Ethereum blockchain, wears a propeller hat, a turtleneck...
ECONOMY
decrypt.co

NFT Artist Beeple Sells Latest Work for $29 Million at Auction

It's not quite $69 million. But, hey, $29 million isn't too shabby. Beeple, the digital artist whose tokenized artwork "EVERYDAYS: THE FIRST 500 DAYs" sold for a record $69.3 million at a Christie's auction this March, has followed it up with a $28.9 million sale today of a hybrid physical and digital work. It's the second-largest sum paid for an NFT—or, at least, a piece of art accompanied by a "dynamic" NFT.
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nft#Opensea
The Motley Fool

This NFT (and a Rare Whisky) Just Sold for $2.3 Million

Attaching an NFT to a painting of a 30-year-old Scotch whisky at auction makes all three components unique. The Macallan Scotch broke the record for a whisky sold at auction. The previous auction record for a whisky, set just two years ago, did not have an NFT attached to it.
DRINKS
wcn247.com

NFT's and Cryptocurrencies - A worthy investment or just a digital foe?

In today’s digital climate, there have been many attempts by creators to find new ways to make money online. This all starts with cryptocurrencies themselves which, at the base level, are stocks or anything of value that are backed by computing power called the blockchain. Digital ledgers are created every time a transaction takes place online and is distributed to all the computers of the blockchain. As blocks are recorded, they are distributed as well and can be verified from computer to computer. It cannot be hacked, and all data entries are transparent. Coded specifically this way, it allows for a financial system that is incorruptible but also doesn’t rely on traditional banking networks. This is where the word ‘decentralized’ comes from. Once networks are coded and created and a common software is made to access the different networks, it can be running completely on computing power with help of people who put their computers up to mine crypto.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Robb Report

A 1957 Speedmaster Just Sold for $3.4 Million, Becoming the Most Expensive Omega in History

There’s a new most expensive Omega in town. A Speedmaster Ref. 2915-1 sold for $3.4 million at Phillips’s Geneva Watch Auction XIV, setting a new record for the most expensive Omega watch ever sold. The gavel price not only smashed the previous high mark for an Omega timepiece, it was also over 25 times the watch’s high estimate. The new record holder dates back to 1957, the same year the Speedmaster was introduced as part of a trio of professional timepieces that included the Seamaster 300 and Railmaster. It’s the first generation of the watch that’s widely considered Omega’s most historically important...
SHOPPING
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Dips Below $57K, ETH Sub $4K: $120 Million Liquidated in an Hour

Bitcoin’s price dipped below $57K, ETH went below $4K and we saw around $120 million in liquidations in just an hour. The cryptocurrency market continues to decline as Bitcoin’s price dipped below $57K, while Ethereum reached as low as $3,950 on Binance. This left around $120 million liquidated in just an hour.
STOCKS
u.today

$250 Million Creator Fund Launches for XRPL-Focused NFT Enthusiasts

Monica Long, general manager of Ripple's RippleX explained why XRP Ledger is a natural platform for the release of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). XRPL's standard for NFTs is on its way to devnet, large-scale fund launches. Ms. Long sat down with Tony Edward in the latest episode of popular podcast Thinking...
MARKETS
Robb Report

One of Only 13 Remaining Copies of the US Constitution Just Sold For $43 Million

On Thursday night, in between two contemporary art sales, Sotheby’s sold a rare copy of the United States constitution for $43 million, making it one of the most expensive historic documents ever to be sold at auction. The edition was sold by New York philanthropist Dorothy Tapper Goldman, and is one of 13 surviving first copies of the founding document. It is the only version that remains in private hands. Proceeds from the sale will benefit the new owner’s namesake foundation, which promotes educational causes related to Constitutional history. Two bidders on the phone with Sotheby’s chairman Brooke Lampley and David Schrader,...
POLITICS
The Motley Fool

3 Top Metaverse Cryptocurrencies That Are Skyrocketing Today

Today, various metaverse-related cryptocurrencies have absolutely taken off. This is a space that has garnered a tremendous amount of attention right now. As it turns out, investors appear to be extremely intrigued by the disruption potential various blockchain networks provide in this regard. As of 11:30 ET, Decentraland (CRYPTO:MANA) was...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Missed Out on Ethereum? Here's What to Buy Now

Ethereum is one of the most successful cryptocurrencies of all time. Investors should be on the lookout for the next-best thing. With a market cap of $480 billion, Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) has soared over 540,000% since its 2015 inception -- leaving late investors kicking themselves for not getting in while it was cheaper.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Cheddar News

Mythical Games Raises $150 Million to Launch Playable NFT Game Platform

Gaming technology studio Mythical Games recently raised $150 million in a round led by Andreesen Horowitz, bringing Mythical's valuation to above unicorn status at $1.2 billion. Mythical Games' mission is to create a new generation of gaming with play-to-earn games that allow players to play to win actual cryptocurrency. Now the company is taking it to another level with NFT technology, allowing players to play with characters they can truly own. Mythical Games CEO John Linden joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
VIDEO GAMES
Benzinga

Shiba Inu Issues Warning To Its Investors

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) — the memecoin advertised as Dogecoin-killer (CRYPTO: DOGE) turned utility token — issued a warning to its investors after they were targeted by scammers. What Happened: In a Sunday tweet, Shiba Inu's team warned its followers "of a recent scam, traveling social media, and other communication...
MARKETS
tokenpost.com

Cyclub's first NFT art work sold for 100 million KRW

Cyclub announced that a NFT art work <Dream of a Camel> created by Songah Yoon was sold for 100 million KRW in the auction on November 6th at 1 pm at 'NFT BUSAN 2021' conference held in BEXCO, Busan in South Korea. This marks the highest price of auction among existing Korean celebrity artists. All contents such as photos, videos, live chatting, and recorded files can be exchanged for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) through Cyclub, and it is the first time that the highest price of NFT auctions has been achieved.
WORLD
NEWSBTC

Bleeple’s “Human One,” A Sculpture + NFT Hybrid, Sold For $28.9M At Christie’s

Digital artist Bleeple cemented his place in the history books with this one. Auction house Christie’s sold his human-size 3D video sculpture and NFT hybrid in their first live event since the pandemic. The piece exceeded expectations, the projections had “Human One” selling for $15M and it almost doubled that. Does this hybrid format open a new chapter for NFT art? We wouldn’t know, but Bleeple’s piece sold alongside works from Jean-Michel Basquiat, Banksy, and Peter Doig.
DESIGN
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
17K+
Followers
87K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy