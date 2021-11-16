ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Poshmark Appoints Former Amazon Executive Rodrigo Brumana As CFO

By Shivani Kumaresan
 6 days ago
Poshmark Inc (NASDAQ: POSH) has appointed Rodrigo Brumana as Chief Financial Officer, effective December 1, 2021. On December 1, 2021, Kapil Agrawal,...

Benzinga

AmpliTech To Acquire Spectrum Semiconductor Materials

AmpliTech Group Inc (NASDAQ: AMPG) agreed to acquire the assets and operations of Spectrum Semiconductor Materials Inc for $8 million in cash, plus $1.5 million in escrow and 0.19 million shares. Spectrum is a specialty distributor of semiconductor components based in San Jose, California. Spectrum provides a powerful distribution platform...
SAN JOSE, CA
ZDNet

Rust Foundation appoints Rebecca Rumbul as executive director

Today, the Rust Foundation, an independent non-profit organization dedicated to supporting the Rust language, announced Dr. Rebecca Rumbul would be the new organization's first Executive Director and CEO. Rust began at Mozilla as a safer alternative to C and C++ for system programming since its 1.0 release in 2015. Open...
CHARITIES
