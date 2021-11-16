ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson & Rupert Grint to Reunite for ‘Harry Potter’ 20th Anniversary Special

By Samantha Bergeson, TV Insider
hazard-herald.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the words of Albus Dumbledore, “It’s a mysterious thing, time.”. So mysterious, in fact, that it’s hard to believe it’s been 20 years since the premiere of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. And soon, stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson will reunite with filmmaker Chris Columbus to...

www.hazard-herald.com

Comments / 0

Related
d1softballnews.com

Harry Potter reunion, Emma Watson’s post on Instagram

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone turns 20. Two decades have passed since the arrival in the cinema of the first film of the fantasy saga based on the novels of JK Rowling, whose success is worldwide. The life of the actors involved in the cast has changed dramatically and the protagonists will find themselves in one reunion on HBO Max, just announced and already long awaited. A project in style Friends Reunion, able to involve different generations.
MOVIES
Variety

Eddie Redmayne: Playing Trans Character in ‘The Danish Girl’ Was a ‘Mistake’

Oscar-winning actor Eddie Redmayne has said that playing a trans character in “The Danish Girl” was a “mistake.” Based on true events, Redmayne played one of the first people in the world who underwent gender reassignment surgery in the Tom Hooper-directed film. Redmayne, who won a best actor Oscar in 2015 for playing disabled scientist Stephen Hawking in “The Theory of Everything,” earned an Oscar nomination in the same category a year later for “The Danish Girl.” There were demands at the time for the character to be played by a trans actor. “No, I wouldn’t take it on now. I made that...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘The Real Charlie Chaplin’ Review: A Telling Look at the Tramp, Onscreen and Off

“The Real Charlie Chaplin” is an alluring title for a documentary about the man who was arguably the greatest comic artist in the history of the planet. (I could be wrong in that assessment; I wasn’t around in 1230 or 5600 B.C. But I’ll stand by it.) The title suggests that we’re going to get an unvarnished look at the man behind the curtain — the brilliant and complicated human being that Charlie Chaplin was, a charmer and a scoundrel, a sweetheart and a monster, not to mention a celebrity of scandalous appetites. All of that is covered, quite ingeniously,...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Radcliffe
Person
Evanna Lynch
Person
Bonnie Wright
Person
Emma Watson
Person
Imelda Staunton
Person
Alfred Enoch
Person
James Phelps
Person
Casey Patterson
Person
Rupert Grint
Person
Gary Oldman
Person
Oliver Phelps
Person
Tom Felton
Person
Ralph Fiennes
Person
Robbie Coltrane
Collider

How Writing a Screenplay Helped Emma Thompson Get Through Her Divorce from Kenneth Branagh

Many of us know the agony of divorce. Not as many of us know the agony of a very public divorce. Unfortunately for actress and screenwriter Emma Thompson, a very painful, public divorce is exactly what happened to her. She would eventually heal and even remarry, but only after allowing herself to channel one of the greatest romance writers of all time: Jane Austen. After marrying actor/director Kenneth Branagh in 1989, the power couple – then known in the British media as “The Ken & Em show” – rose to meteoric fame after they starred in the romantic thriller Dead Again in 1991, which Branagh directed. As the media obsessed over the couple who would make six movies together, Thompson and Branagh seemed to lose their individual identities. They soon refused to do any interviews together in an effort to preserve their own personal brand. But life can be tough in the spotlight, as a couple or as an individual, and if Hollywood loves anything, it’s building up a famous couple and then bringing them down (Brangelina, anyone?). And that’s exactly what happened to the Ken & Em show.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

George Clooney Divorcing Wife Amal After Experiencing 'Hell From Earth'?

George Clooney is said to have given up on Amal that he has no choice but to divorce her. Clooney had planned on leaving his rocky marriage with Amal that he also once photographed driving alone. Globe reported that time that the couple developed more tension in their relationship as Amal continuously bossed Clooney around.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Are Myrla and Johnny dating after Married at First Sight?

Myrla Feria was coupled up with Gil, while Johnny Lam saw Bao walk towards him at the altar on Married at First Sight. That’s all changed…. The daring show, which sees complete strangers get married the first time they lay eyes on each other, didn’t match Myrla and Johnny together.
RELATIONSHIPS
disneydining.com

Two Beloved Disney Actors Pass Away Within Days of Each Other

Two beloved Hollywood actors well-known to Disney fans sadly passed within days of each other lastweek. Art LaFleur passed away at age 78 on November 17 — although his death was not reported until November 20 — Will Ryan passed away at the age of 72 on Friday, November 19. Ryan passed away after a short battle with cancer, and LaFleur died after a more than 10-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
E! News

Adele and Rich Paul Just Took the Next Step in Their Relationship

Watch: Adele & BF Rich Paul Take Their Romance to the Next Level!. Hello from the other side—well, from across the pond to be specific. Almost four months after Adele and Rich Paul had fans rolling in the deep when they went public with their romance, the two have taken the next big step in their relationship: flying to Adele's native home of the U.K. together as a couple.
RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Adele’s Ex-Husband Simon Konecki and Son Angelo Attend ‘One Night Only’ Concert Special Taping

Biggest fans! Adele’s ex-husband, Simon Konecki, and their son, Angelo, were in attendance during her CBS special taping earlier this month, Us Weekly can confirm. The “Easy on Me” singer, 33, performed songs off her upcoming record, 30, on Sunday, October 24, at the Griffith Observatory as part of her Adele One Night Only special set to air on the network next month.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Who is Vinetria? 5 Things to Know About the Woman Spotted With Kanye West at Donda Academy Game

Love lockdown! Over the weekend, Kanye West was spotted sitting courtside at a Donda Academy basketball game with his rumored new girlfriend, model Vinetria. On Saturday, November 6, the 44-year-old rapper, who recently legally changed his name to Ye, attended the Los Angeles-based private high school’s debut match in Minneapolis with the 22-year-old by his side. She shared a video of the Yeezy designer performing during halftime via her Instagram Story.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Sandra Bullock Is Back in Another Netflix Blockbuster! All About The Unforgivable, Including a Few Spoilers!

Following the success of Bird Box, Sandra Bullock is back with what’s sure to be another Netflix blockbuster. The Unforgivable had a long journey to American screens: The film was first developed in 2010 with Angelina Jolie in mind for the leading role of Ruth. It took nearly a decade, however, to get it off the ground, and in 2019, Bullock attached herself to star alongside Viola Davis. Filming started in February 2020, but was then further delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AceShowbiz

Adele Reveals Dating Rich Paul Makes Her 'Love' Herself for the First Time

In a sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey during her 'One Night Only' concert special on CBS, the 'Easy On Me' songstress gushes over her boyfriend by calling him 'hilarious' and 'very smart.'. AceShowbiz - Adele is getting candid about her romance with Rich Paul. In a sit-down interview during "Adele...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Salma Hayek wows in plunging sequin gown after revealing 'naughty and illegal' habit

Salma Hayek was every bit the glamorous Hollywood siren as she stepped out with her husband for a red carpet event this week. The photogenic couple stole the show as they arrived for the tenth annual Art + Film Gala with Salma looking incredible in a plunging sequin gown that faded from hot pink to black. She accessorized with the most incredible diamond necklace and carried a small purple clutch.
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

Dakota Johnson 'Sad' to See Co-Stars Johnny Depp, Armie Hammer and Shia LaBeouf Getting Canceled

When speaking about cancel culture in a new interview, the actress daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson says she does 'believe that people can change.'. AceShowbiz - Dakota Johnson showed support for Johnny Depp, Armie Hammer and Shia LaBeouf amid their controversies. Believing that her three co-stars "can change" despite abuse allegations leveled against them, the "Fifty Shades of Grey" actress said she's "sad" that the three actors become the victims of cancel culture.
CELEBRITIES
Esquire

Jared Leto, Salma Hayek, and Lady Gaga Went Appropriately Gucci for the House of Gucci Premiere

The stars delivered some very solid (and very Gucci) looks on the red carpet at the London premiere of House of Gucci, the Ridley Scott-directed, high-stakes fashion film that takes a deep dive into the history of, well, the house of Gucci. Gracing the red carpet at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square were Jared Leto, Adam Driver, Lady Gaga, Salma Hayek, and more—all of whom dressed in fits that didn’t disappoint.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy