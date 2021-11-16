ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested for exposing himself to two minors in West Seattle

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 6 days ago
SEATTLE — A man has been arrested for suspected child molestation and indecent exposure after approaching two children walking home from a playground, according to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

At around 3:00 p.m. on Nov. 14, the suspect approached the two elementary-age children near 8th SW and SW Roxbury in West Seattle.

He reportedly asked the children if he could give them a hug. When they said no, he grabbed them and touched them inappropriately before exposing himself.

A driver stopped at an intersection witnessed the assault and yelled at the suspect to stop. The two children then ran away.

Both that witness and the children’s parent reported the incident to the police. King County Sheriff’s Office deputies located and detained the suspect while Seattle patrol officers responded to the scene.

The suspect has a history of sexual assault, rape, and indecent exposure. He is currently being held on $250,000 bail at the King County Jail.

Comments / 6

Mary Anderson
6d ago

and the system keeps letting them out to do over. they dont have the other children's best interest at heart.

Crime & Safety
