Madison County, MS

7 Madison County men sentenced in gun trafficking case

By Kaitlin Howell
 6 days ago

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – On Tuesday, Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney Bubba Bramlett announced seven men were found guilty in connection to a burglary of a Madison County deer camp.

The following suspects were found guilty in the case:

  • Trevon Carmichael – Found guilty at trial of Trafficking in Stolen Firearms, Conspiracy to Commit Burglary of a Dwelling, and Grand Larceny (sentenced to 25 years to serve)
  • Genoris Williamson – Found guilty at trial of Trafficking in Stolen Firearms, Burglary of a Dwelling, and Burglary of a Shed (sentenced to 48 years to serve)
  • Latavious Leach – Pled guilty to trafficking in stolen firearms, accessory after the fact to burglary of a dwelling, , and grand larceny (sentenced to 40 years to serve)
  • Kendravious T. Jobe – Pled guilty to trafficking in stolen firearms, accessory after the fact to burglary of a dwelling, , and grand larceny (sentenced to 40 years to serve)
  • Lakeith Smith – Pled guilty to trafficking in stolen firearms, accessory after the fact to burglary of a dwelling, , and grand larceny (sentenced to 25 years to serve)
  • Laregious Carter – Pled guilty to trafficking in stolen firearms, accessory after the fact to burglary of a dwelling, , and grand larceny (sentenced to 25 years to serve)
  • Quintavious Davis – Pled guilty to trafficking in stolen firearms, burglary of a dwelling, , and grand larceny (sentencing to be at a later date)
On October 30, 2019, Madison County deputies responded to a break-in at a deer camp in Camden. When they arrived, they said a home and an outbuilding had been broken into and ransacked. The items that were stolen included six ATV’s, two trailers, 35 firearms, a gun safe, trail cameras and hunting gear.

Deputies were able to identify the suspects using pictures from trail cameras on the property. They located 14 of the missing firearms, including one in the possession of a teen in Jackson and one on the internet for sale in Nevada.

Investigators were also able to locate all of the ATV’s and one trailer near the home of one of the suspects.

