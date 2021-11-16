ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sufjan Stevens covering Nick Drake’s “Pink Moon” on special 7″

By Amanda Hatfield
brooklynvegan.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSufjan Stevens is covering Nick Drake's classic "Pink Moon," the title track to his acclaimed 1972 album, for a special vinyl release. Sufjan's cover, along with a cover of the same song by British artist Hannah Peel, will feature on a 7" picture disc accompanying the special edition of...

www.brooklynvegan.com

NME

The Flaming Lips and Nell Smith share cover of Nick Cave’s ‘The Ship Song’

The Flaming Lips and young fan Nell Smith have shared their second Nick Cave cover – listen to their version of ‘The Ship Song’ below. As announced last month, the band have teamed up with 13-year-old Smith for a full cover album of Cave songs, with ‘When The Viaduct Looms’ being released on November 26.
brooklynvegan.com

34 New Songs Out Today

DROWSE - "WAIT AND BLEED" (SLIPKNOT COVER) Here's another song from The Flenser's previously announced nu metal covers comp from shoegaze/slowcore artist Drowse. "Wait and Bleed" is an early example of Slipknot's ability to mix rich melodies with abrasive, heavy music, and Drowse's version makes those melodies shine in a totally different way.
brooklynvegan.com

Get For Your Health’s ‘In Spite Of’ on limited-to-100 clear/red vinyl (exclusive pre-order)

For Your Health's In Spite Of is one of the year's best post-hardcore albums, so we're excited to reveal that we've teamed with the band on a second vinyl pressing of the album. Our "butterfly clear with opaque red" variant is limited to 100 copies, and available exclusively in our stores. Pre-order yours now while they last. That's a mock-up of the variant above.
brooklynvegan.com

Nobody’s Flowers (mem Loss Leader, Neaux) deliver lovely jangle pop on debut LP (watch a video)

Nobody's Flowers is another project of Nick Fit (who plays in Loss Leader with Self Defense Family/Drug Church vocalist Patrick Kindlon, Neaux with VersaEmerge's Sierra Kay, and more), and though Nick's roots are in hardcore, this is much prettier music, taking influence from bands like The Sundays, The Smiths, and The Stone Roses. Nobody's Flowers digitally self-released their self-titled debut album in 2019, but now it's getting a proper release this Friday (11/19) from Really Rad Records on vinyl and streaming services (pre-order).
brooklynvegan.com

The Dear Hunter announce tour with TWIABP and Tanner of O’Brother

Progressive alt-rockers The Dear Hunter have a new album called Antimai on the way, and they'll support it on a 2022 tour with two very cool openers: The World Is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die and O'Brother vocalist Tanner Merritt (who has collaborated with The Dear Hunter in the past). The Dear Hunter will be playing their new album in full, plus "additional songs voted on by the TDH community."
brooklynvegan.com

Eddie Vedder details new solo album ‘Earthling,’ shares “The Haves”

Eddie Vedder has shared more details about his upcoming solo album, Earthling, including its release date -- it's out digitally and on CD February 11 via Seattle Surf/Republic Records, with vinyl to follow TBA. (Preorder on vinyl.) It was produced by Andrew Watt and is Vedder's first solo album since 2011's Ukulele Songs.
brooklynvegan.com

Dance-punk/post-hardcore band Perennial prep new LP ‘In The Midnight Hour’ (stream 2 tracks)

New England's Perennial will follow their 2017 debut album The Symmetry of Autumn Leaves (and their 2019 EP Food For Hornets EP) with their second full-length, In The Midnight Hour, on January 1 (pre-order). The new album was co-produced with TWIABP's Chris Teti, and lead singles "Tooth Plus Claw" and "Perennial In A Haunted House" sound like a noticeable step-up from anything this band has done yet.
brooklynvegan.com

Hazing Over list their 10 favorite albums of 2021, playing NYC tonight

Earlier this year, Shin Guard changed their name to Hazing Over and they also changed their genre from screamo to a much heavier metalcore/deathcore vibe, as heard on their new EP Pestilence. They're currently on tour in support of that EP with likeminded bands Omerta and Vended (whose lineup includes Slipknot members Corey Taylor and Shawn "Clown" Crahan's sons Griffin Taylor and Simon Crahan), and that tour lands in Brooklyn at Saint Vitus Bar TONIGHT (11/18). Tickets are still available. All remaining tour dates are listed below.
brooklynvegan.com

Black Lips’ single pulled from Wild Honey Records after “certain allegations” made against bandmember

Black Lips had a 7" single pulled from being released by Italian label Wild Honey Records after "certain allegations" were "made against a member of the band," Pitchfork reports. Wild Honey shared a statement to Pitchfork about the single, which had been scheduled for release on October 22, to coincide with the band's current European tour. It reads:
brooklynvegan.com

Q&A with Brian Wilson on new album ‘At My Piano’ and new film ‘Long Promised Road’

Brian Wilson has just released At My Piano, an album of instrumental, solo piano versions of Beach Boys classics, including big hits like "God Only Knows," "In My Room," "California Girls," "Wouldn't It Be Nice," and "Good Vibrations," as well as a Smile medley and some more underrated songs like "Till I Die" and "Friends" (the latter of which Brian calls one of his favorite Beach Boys songs). Instrumental piano versions of classic songs might not seem like the most exciting thing on paper, but this is actually a gorgeous album. Especially if you're already a big Beach Boys fan, it's a treat to hear these familiar melodies in a new way. Even all these years later, there's something wondrous about the way Brian plays these songs.
brooklynvegan.com

Get Unearth’s ‘The Stings of Conscience’ on clear/splatter vinyl, limited to 300 copies

Pre-order Unearth's debut LP'The Stings of Conscience,' on milky clear with black and sky blue splatter vinyl, limited to 300 copies. Metalcore band Unearth's 2001 debut LP, The Stings of Conscience, turned 20 this year, and to mark the occasion we've teamed up with them for an exclusive new vinyl pressing of the album. It's been remastered by Will Putney at Graphic Nature Audio, and it's pressed "milky clear with black and sky blue splatter" vinyl, limited to 300 copies and exclusive to our stores. Here's what it looks like:
brooklynvegan.com

Indie Basement (11/19): the week in classic indie, college rock, and more

This week in Indie Basement: Mr Twin Sister deliver a globe-trotting, head-spinning party album; Elbow release their most graceful record to date; Kelley Stoltz's great 2001 album Antique Glow gets a deluxe vinyl reissue via Third Man; Brion Starr channels Eno, gets Low and works with Tony Visconti on A Night to Remember; Frankie Rose's new band Fine Place release their debut; plus EPs from Mandy, Indiana and Papercuts.
brooklynvegan.com

Dry Cleaning played The Rainbow Room with The Muckers (pics, video, setlist)

Rough Trade celebrated their Album of the Year lists, and their top album honoree, Dry Cleaning's New Long Leg (order on vinyl), with a show at The Rainbow Room on Thursday night (11/18). The very fancy space, which usually hosts cabaret acts like Michael Feinstein or Patti LuPone and not UK post-punk bands, is right around the corner from Rough Trade's new digs at Rockefeller Center -- up sixty-five or so floors -- festooned with chandeliers, and with stunning views of Manhattan from the crystal-decorated windows. You had to buy a Rough Trade exclusive 12” vinyl to attend, and after a DJ set from Bodega and an opening set from The Muckers, Dry Cleaning took the stage, vocalist Florence Shaw joking that they could've been given a nicer place to play.
brooklynvegan.com

Scowl’s Kat Moss breaks down every track on hardcore band’s killer debut LP

Pick up Scowl's debut album on limited orange vinyl. Something must be in the water in the Santa Cruz/San Jose area, because so many great hardcore bands have been coming out of that region lately. There's been Drain, Gulch, Sunami, Hands of God, and more, and the latest band to break out is Santa Cruz's Scowl, who release their debut LP How Flowers Grow on Flatspot Records today. It features Drain vocalist Sammy Ciaramitaro on "Fuck Around," which should help draw some new fans in, but one listen to How Flowers Grow proves that Scowl are a force on their own. The band bust out fuzzy power chord riffs that toe the line between classic hardcore and garage punk, and Kat Moss tops it off with a vicious bark that avoids typical hardcore clichés. She also has a clarity to her delivery that makes Scowl's songs accessible without veering into "melodic hardcore." That said, Scowl do prove they know how to get melodic on one song, "Seeds To Sow," and that one suggests Scowl could really transcend the hardcore scene if they ever wanted to. It kind of sounds like a cross between X-Ray Spex and the first Best Coast album, and it really sets Scowl apart from their peers.
brooklynvegan.com

Notable Releases of the Week (11/19)

We're a week away from Thanksgiving and major music publications are already rolling out their year-end lists, so it may be feeling like the year is just about over, but there's definitely still more music to come. Not only does today have some crucial new albums, it's one of the most stacked weeks of the entire year. I highlight 12 new albums below, Bill looks at Mr. Twin Sister, Elbow, Fine Place (Frankie Rose), Papercuts, and more in Bill's Indie Basement, and there are still some heavy hitters on top of that.
brooklynvegan.com

Ovlov discuss how their new album was inspired by bossa nova, jazz, R&B, Bjork & more

This Friday (11/19), Connecticut indie rockers Ovlov will return with their new album Buds. It's their first in three years, and the band's stature has only risen in the time since their last LP. "Ovlov have been the biggest band in the world to me since around 2009 and I’m glad everyone else is catching up," Speedy Ortiz's Sadie Dupuis said in a recent Stereogum feature on the band.
