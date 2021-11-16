Sufjan Stevens covering Nick Drake’s “Pink Moon” on special 7″

Pick up Scowl's debut album on limited orange vinyl. Something must be in the water in the Santa Cruz/San Jose area, because so many great hardcore bands have been coming out of that region lately. There's been Drain, Gulch, Sunami, Hands of God, and more, and the latest band to break out is Santa Cruz's Scowl, who release their debut LP How Flowers Grow on Flatspot Records today. It features Drain vocalist Sammy Ciaramitaro on "Fuck Around," which should help draw some new fans in, but one listen to How Flowers Grow proves that Scowl are a force on their own. The band bust out fuzzy power chord riffs that toe the line between classic hardcore and garage punk, and Kat Moss tops it off with a vicious bark that avoids typical hardcore clichés. She also has a clarity to her delivery that makes Scowl's songs accessible without veering into "melodic hardcore." That said, Scowl do prove they know how to get melodic on one song, "Seeds To Sow," and that one suggests Scowl could really transcend the hardcore scene if they ever wanted to. It kind of sounds like a cross between X-Ray Spex and the first Best Coast album, and it really sets Scowl apart from their peers.

