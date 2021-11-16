ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Pitt's Kenny Pickett ranked No. 1 QB by ESPN NFL Draft analysts McShay, Kiper

By Jerry DiPaola
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rqJie_0cyVbEJt00
Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) plays against Clemson during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Pittsburgh.

Five months before the 2022 NFL Draft, there is no consensus No. 1 overall choice.

But Kenny Pickett remains No. 1 among quarterbacks on the ranking boards of ESPN draft analysts Todd McShay and Mel Kiper.

Pickett climbed to No. 14 from No. 27 on McShay’s list of overall prospects. But Kiper, who is not head-over-heels in love with the ‘22 quarterback class, dropped the Pitt quarterback from No. 15 to No. 20.

What has set Pickett apart this season is the fact that he has thrown only four interceptions in 10 games while sitting fourth in the nation in touchdown passes (32) and fifth in yards passing (3,517). He is second in Pitt history in single-season touchdown passes to Dan Marino (37 in 1981) and Rod Rutherford (37 in 2003). Only Rutherford (3,670 yards while throwing to Larry Fitzgerald in 2003) threw for more yards in a season.

McShay and Kiper each lauded Pickett for traits that can’t be quantified on a stat sheet.

Here is what McShay wrote, in part:

“His arm strength and pocket mobility are average areas in his game, but his toughness in the pocket, fast eyes on progressions and awareness in holding the safety stand out. His decision-making is improving after back-to-back seasons with 13-to-9 TD-INT ratios. And Pickett flashes some second-reaction ability, too, scrambling when he needs to create.”

Wrote Kiper (a day before the North Carolina game): “He is accurate to all three levels of the field, has shown patience in taking the checkdown throws when necessary and has good zip on his throws.”

The top five quarterbacks on both analysts’ lists are the same: Pickett, followed by Liberty’s Malik Willis, Ole Miss’ Matt Corral, Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder and North Carolina’s Sam Howell. Boston College’s Phil Jurkovec, a Pine-Richland graduate, is ranked sixth by Kiper, seventh by McShay.

With big games remaining all across the country and serious evaluations upcoming as early as January, many opinions will change before the end of the season. The draft is scheduled for April 28.

Comments / 0

Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Kenny Pickett Scouting Report: One Year Wonder? Or Future NFL Star?

In a little under one full football season, Pickett has risen from sixth-round pick to getting first-round buzz. What precipitated his rise up the boards? Is he for real or just a one-year wonder?. Background. Kenny Pickett was born on June 6th, 1998 to parents Ken and Kasey Pickett in...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
USA Today

Nakobe Dean moves up in Mel Kiper's draft rankings, still no Jordan Davis

ESPN’s Mel Kiper has updated his top-25 players for the 2022 NFL draft and Nakobe Dean, who ranked No. 13 in the prior edition, has now entered the top-10. Dean now ranks No. 9 in Kiper’s top-25. He’s the leader of one of the best defenses in recent college football...
NFL
USA Today

Studying Kenny Pickett against Clemson

A few weeks ago, quarterback Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Panthers had the opportunity for a statement victory. The Clemson Tigers were coming to town, and with a victory the Panthers would inch closer to a ACC Coastal title. And Pickett could inch closer to a selection in the first...
NFL
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Quarterback Prospects Sam Howell, Kenny Pickett to Face Off in UNC-Pitt

QB prospects Sam Howell, Kenny Pickett to face off in UNC-Pitt originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Sam Howell and Kenny Pickett are both potential NFL quarterbacks. On Thursday night, they will compete in a game that could impact where their futures bring them. North Carolina (5-4) and No. 21...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Mcshay
Person
Larry Fitzgerald
Person
Dan Marino
Person
Matt Corral
Person
Rod Rutherford
Person
Sam Howell
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt’s Kenny Pickett Named Davey O’Brien Award Semifinalist

If there’s a quarterback honor being bestowed this season, Pitt redshirt senior quarterback Kenny Pickett is going to be in the running for it. Having already been named a semifinalist for the Johnny Unitas Award and the Maxwell Award this season, Pickett was announced as a semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien Award — the National Quarterback of the Year award.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Tribune-Review

Pitt Take 5: Who do you want? Kenny Pickett or Sam Howell?

The sky above Heinz Field will be bright Thursday night when Pitt plays North Carolina, and their fans hope the stars on the field, likewise, will shine. Pat Narduzzi said there will be 36 representatives from NFL teams at the game, perhaps a Heisman voter or two and many more talent evaluators watching on ESPN. Among others, they’ll be eyeballing Kenny Pickett of Pitt (7-2, 4-1 ACC) and Sam Howell of North Carolina (5-4, 3-3).
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Espn#American Football#Espn Nfl Draft#Td#Checkdown#Ole Miss
247Sports

Georgia football: Nakobe Dean enters Mel Kiper's Top 10 for 2022 NFL Draft

With the 2021 college football season in the final quarter of the regular season, ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released his updated top 25 big board for the 2022 NFL Draft last week. While no Georgia players made his initial list back in May, junior Nakobe Dean has cracked the top 10, coming in at No. 9 and No. 2 among inside linebackers, after being No. 13 on the list two weeks ago.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Kenny Pickett, Pitt survive to win in overtime against North Carolina

A game that was billed as a battle between two premier passers — one nearly 40 NFL scouts and executives went out of their way to attend — wasn't the back-and-forth points parade so many were promised. But Thursday night's national TV audience and those who braved the North Shore rain saw Pitt's ACC pulse stay beating in overtime.
NFL
FanSided

2022 NFL Draft: Kenny Pickett vs. Sam Howell An Important Matchup

UNC’s Sam Howell meets Pitt’s Kenny Pickett in a big time 2022 NFL Draft quarterback showdown on Thursday in prime time. Last weekend, a major matchup in terms of 2022 NFL Draft quarterbacks went down when Mississippi faced Liberty, and the draft world turned their eyes to Malik Willis and Matt Corral. This week, we’ve got another one as North Carolina plays Pitt, a matchup where two quarterbacks that have been trending in opposite directions take the same field. Kenny Pickett and Sam Howell are both firmly entrenched into the draft conversation at quarterback.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Mel Kiper 2022 NFL Draft Big Board: Thibodeaux, Hamilton Top November Rankings

Kayvon Thibodeaux and Kyle Hampton are the class of the 2022 NFL draft, according to ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. The longtime draft expert released his latest rankings Wednesday, with Thibodeaux and Hampton remaining atop his Top 25. 1. Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon. 2. Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame. 3. Derek...
NFL
Observer-Reporter

Pickett, Pitt escape with OT win

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kenny Pickett hit Lucas Krull for an 11-yard touchdown pass in overtime and No. 25 Pittsburgh's defense did the rest as the Panthers held off North Carolina 30-23 in the rain Thursday night. Pitt (5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference, 8-2) kept firm control on first place in the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
9K+
Followers
906
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy