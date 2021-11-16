Pitt's Kenny Pickett ranked No. 1 QB by ESPN NFL Draft analysts McShay, Kiper

Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) plays against Clemson during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Pittsburgh.

Five months before the 2022 NFL Draft, there is no consensus No. 1 overall choice.

But Kenny Pickett remains No. 1 among quarterbacks on the ranking boards of ESPN draft analysts Todd McShay and Mel Kiper.

Pickett climbed to No. 14 from No. 27 on McShay’s list of overall prospects. But Kiper, who is not head-over-heels in love with the ‘22 quarterback class, dropped the Pitt quarterback from No. 15 to No. 20.

What has set Pickett apart this season is the fact that he has thrown only four interceptions in 10 games while sitting fourth in the nation in touchdown passes (32) and fifth in yards passing (3,517). He is second in Pitt history in single-season touchdown passes to Dan Marino (37 in 1981) and Rod Rutherford (37 in 2003). Only Rutherford (3,670 yards while throwing to Larry Fitzgerald in 2003) threw for more yards in a season.

McShay and Kiper each lauded Pickett for traits that can’t be quantified on a stat sheet.

Here is what McShay wrote, in part:

“His arm strength and pocket mobility are average areas in his game, but his toughness in the pocket, fast eyes on progressions and awareness in holding the safety stand out. His decision-making is improving after back-to-back seasons with 13-to-9 TD-INT ratios. And Pickett flashes some second-reaction ability, too, scrambling when he needs to create.”

Wrote Kiper (a day before the North Carolina game): “He is accurate to all three levels of the field, has shown patience in taking the checkdown throws when necessary and has good zip on his throws.”

The top five quarterbacks on both analysts’ lists are the same: Pickett, followed by Liberty’s Malik Willis, Ole Miss’ Matt Corral, Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder and North Carolina’s Sam Howell. Boston College’s Phil Jurkovec, a Pine-Richland graduate, is ranked sixth by Kiper, seventh by McShay.

With big games remaining all across the country and serious evaluations upcoming as early as January, many opinions will change before the end of the season. The draft is scheduled for April 28.