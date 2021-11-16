People in an Indio neighborhood are concerned about a pet cat that has found itself stuck atop a power pole.News Channel 3 is on the scene on Arabia Street where Ruth the cat has been stuck at the top of an electric pole.

You can watch the efforts to rescue the cat live here:

The cat's owners have told a News Channel 3 crew they are hoping someone can help, and soon. IID and animal control are on site. Power has been shut off to the pole where the cat remains stuck and trying to climb down.

The post Live: Cat stuck on pole causes concern in Indio neighborhood, questions about rescue appeared first on KESQ .