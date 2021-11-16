'Holidays in the Sky' free laser show coming to Hampton Coliseum

HAMPTON , Va., - You can experience a great show this month in Hampton for the holidays!

The night sky will be lit up to kick-off the 30-day Coliseum Central Holiday Extravaganza.

You can watch the 30-minute laser, projection and LED video wall screen synchronized to play your holiday favorites through your car’s FM radio. You can watch this from the comfort of your vehicle in the Hampton Coliseum parking lot.

This socially-distanced event will allow for celebration, comfort and will happen rain-or-shine. In fact, organizers said lasers show up better if it's raining!

You will need to reserve the free tickets ahead of time by clicking here.

The free light show will be happening November 19, 20 and 21 .

The Coliseum Central Holiday Extravaganza is presented by Sentara.

Photo from organizers