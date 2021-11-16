ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Won't play Wednesday

 6 days ago

Carter-Williams (ankle) is out for Wednesday's matchup...

Raptors' Yuta Watanabe: Won't play Wednesday

Watanabe (calf) is out for Wednesday's contest against the Celtics. Watanabe has yet to suit up this year after suffering a setback in his recovery from a calf strain. It's unclear when he is expected to make his 2021-22 debut.
NBA
Isaiah Stewart Should Bear the Brunt of Punishment

While LeBron James was clearly out of line, bordering on dirty, Isaiah Stewart’s rage-filled antics were far worse. Harkening back to ‘The Malice at the Palace,’ NBA fans were holding their breath as a brawl threatened to erupt in Detroit once again. And just when it seemed things were under control, Stewart broke loose and charged back into the fray, going so far as to race through the bowels of the arena looking for a way to get at LeBron and the Lakers. This kind of behavior is completely unacceptable, and the NBA needs to make an example of Stewart.
NBA
Spurs' Jock Landale: Won't play Wednesday

Landale has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Kings due to health and safety protocols. It's not yet clear whether Landale has tested positive for COVID-19, but he'll be forced to miss at least one game. He's averaged just 2.6 minutes per game across four appearances this year.
NBA
Clippers' Marcus Morris: Won't play Sunday

Morris (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Bulls, Mirjam Swanson of the Los Angeles Daily News reports. Morris will remain out due to a left injury. He is set to miss his 11th straight game. Nicolas Batum and Justise Winslow should continue to see extended looks while he's out.
NBA
Kings' Tyrese Haliburton: Won't play Wednesday

Haliburton (back) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports. Haliburton will miss a second straight game as he continues to deal with back tightness. With Terence Davis (ankle) also out, Buddy Hield could be in line for a major role in the Kings' backcourt on Wednesday.
NBA
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Won't play Wednesday

Ingram (hip) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Thunder. Ingram was considered questionable for Wednesday's contest but will end up missing his sixth straight game. Josh Hart is likely to receive another start in his continued absence.
NBA
Celtics' Brodric Thomas: Won't play Friday

Thomas (shoulder) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Milwaukee. Thomas has been dealing with a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder and will be unavailable for a second consecutive game. The 24-year-old has yet to make his season debut.
NBA
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Won't play Saturday

Thybulle (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) is listed as out for Saturday's contest against the Pacers. Thybulle will miss his fifth straight game Saturday due to COVID-19 protocols. Joel Embiid and Isaiah Joe will also remain sidelined due to protocols, but the 76ers did get Tobias Harris back Thursday. Paul Reed and Georges Niang will likely continue to see increased minutes during Thybulle's absence.
NBA

