NBA

Magic's E'Twaun Moore: Won't play Wednesday

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Moore (knee) is out for Wednesday's contest...

www.cbssports.com

Heat Nation

Dwyane Wade’s emphatic one-word reaction to verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse trial

Retired Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade offered a one-word endorsement of the criticism directed at the not guilty verdict in the controversial trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse was acquitted of first-degree intentional homicide as well as four additional felony charges stemming from protests over police brutality that took place in Kenosha, Wis. in August 2020.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Photo Of LeBron James During Fight Goes Viral

A photo of LeBron James watching the fight between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Detroit Pistons is going viral on social media. Tensions boiled over for the Lakers and the Pistons on Sunday evening and LeBron was right in the mix of things. James was ejected from the contest...
NBA
NESN

Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo Won't Play vs. Thunder

The Miami Heat are down two starters against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday. Will Manso confirmed that Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo are both out tonight. Butler is hampered by an ankle injury, while Adebayo is dealing with a knee injury. Butler is the Heat’s leading scorer, averaging 23.6...
NBA
Complex

LeBron James Says, ‘He’s Definitely Not Someone I Will Give My Energy’ When Asked About Enes Kanter Sneakers

When it was reported that LeBron James would be participating in Friday’s game, fans rejoiced – still, the Los Angeles Lakers succumbed to the Boston Celtics 130-108. During a press conference after the game, James was asked about Celtics player Enes Kanter – of whom he replied, “If you know me, I don’t give too many people my energy, and he’s definitely not someone I will give my energy to.”
NBA
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to bloodied Isaiah Stewart going after LeBron James

A wild scene broke out during the Lakers-Pistons game on Sunday night in Detroit at the end of a free throw attempt in the third quarter. Detroit’s Isaiah Stewart was getting ready to get in position for a possible rebound (the shot was made, though), when he took a shot to the face from Los Angeles superstar LeBron James.
NBA
CBS Sports

Clippers' Marcus Morris: Won't play Sunday

Morris (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Bulls, Mirjam Swanson of the Los Angeles Daily News reports. Morris will remain out due to a left injury. He is set to miss his 11th straight game. Nicolas Batum and Justise Winslow should continue to see extended looks while he's out.
NBA
CBS Sports

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Won't play Friday

Antetokounmpo (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Celtics, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports. Antetokounmpo was initially listed as probable for Sunday's matchup, so it's surprising that he'll be inactive against Boston. Bobby Portis, Semi Ojeleye and Jordan Nwora should see plenty of work in the frontcourt with Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez (back) sidelined.
NBA
Fox Sports Radio

Isaiah Stewart Should Bear the Brunt of Punishment

While LeBron James was clearly out of line, bordering on dirty, Isaiah Stewart’s rage-filled antics were far worse. Harkening back to ‘The Malice at the Palace,’ NBA fans were holding their breath as a brawl threatened to erupt in Detroit once again. And just when it seemed things were under control, Stewart broke loose and charged back into the fray, going so far as to race through the bowels of the arena looking for a way to get at LeBron and the Lakers. This kind of behavior is completely unacceptable, and the NBA needs to make an example of Stewart.
NBA
CBS Sports

76ers' Seth Curry: Won't play Tuesday

Curry (foot) won't be available for Tuesday's game against the Bucks. Curry was considered questionable for Tuesday's contest with a bruised left foot, and he'll end up missing his first game of the season. Tyrese Maxey Shake Milton and Furkan Korkmaz should handle most of Philadelphia's backcourt work versus Milwaukee.
NBA
CBS Sports

Wizards' Davis Bertans: Won't be available Wednesday

Bertans (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against the Cavaliers. Bertans will miss his fourth straight contest Wednesday as he deals with a left ankle sprain. During his absence, Kyle Kuzma and Deni Avdija will likely continue to command the majority of minutes at forward, while rookie Corey Kispert sees limited work off the bench.
NBA
CBS Sports

76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Won't play Saturday

Thybulle (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) is listed as out for Saturday's contest against the Pacers. Thybulle will miss his fifth straight game Saturday due to COVID-19 protocols. Joel Embiid and Isaiah Joe will also remain sidelined due to protocols, but the 76ers did get Tobias Harris back Thursday. Paul Reed and Georges Niang will likely continue to see increased minutes during Thybulle's absence.
NBA
CBS Sports

Celtics' Brodric Thomas: Won't play Friday

Thomas (shoulder) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Milwaukee. Thomas has been dealing with a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder and will be unavailable for a second consecutive game. The 24-year-old has yet to make his season debut.
NBA

