The camp along Southeast Oak Street in Laurelhurst Park will be swept sometime within the next week. The camp, which has slowly reemerged since its high-profile removal by the city in late July, has become a focal point of the ongoing tension between Portland homeowners and homeless people. It’s also perhaps one of the more combustible situations, because the neighborhood surrounding the camp has become increasingly vocal and confrontational with the campers since the last sweep this summer.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 13 DAYS AGO