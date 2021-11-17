ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Julius Jones' Original Attorney Speaks With News 9 Ahead Of Scheduled Execution

By Ashley Holden
 4 days ago
Julius Jones is scheduled to be executed on Thursday.

His family and supporters have been adamant that his initial defense was inadequate.

Jones is currently on death row for the 1999 murder of Paul Howell.

"The jury never heard the testimony of Julius' mother, father, sister, (and) brother," said Amanda Bass, a federal public defender.

But David McKenzie, Jones' original defense attorney, stands by that decision now two decades later.

He also told News 9 Jones made the decision to not take the stand himself.

"The alibi, the family alibi as I call it, is completely bogus, false, and could not have been run for a bunch of reasons," said McKenzie. "But the main one that I was concerned about is, I needed his parents not to get up on the stand and lie during the first stage, so they could beg for their son's life in the second stage."

Jones current legal team argues their client had ineffective counsel, an unfair trial and Jones is an innocent man.

"I don't think his trial was fair," said McKenzie. "I think that, and I've always said this, that racism played a part in it. Did it play a part to the exclusion of a fair trial? Well, the courts that have looked at this have disagreed with that."

As for his performance 20 years ago, McKenzie said he read the transcripts recently.

"I'm not really seeing the ineffectiveness that I thought may have been there years ago when I wrote affidavits, and I wrote a couple of them with regards to my performance," said McKenzie

McKenzie said he hasn't spoken to Jones in more than a decade.

If he were to speak to the Howells, he told News 9 he would tell them he feels responsible for the direction the docuseries that featured Jones' case took.

McKenzie encouraged everyone to read the transcripts and not be led "blindly."

"An innocent man hangs his hat upon the truth, not upon lies and half-truths and smoke and mirrors," said McKenzie. "That's what the last defense is. That's what the Arizona team of Baich and Bass has done."

Comments / 96

GrammyK
5d ago

They had 20 years now all of sudden worry about this who knows the truth only him n god idc how innocent he looks obviously was enough proof that prove he did it n now all of a sudden after 20 years u pull this

Reply(1)
12
Sherryann Scott Ahotau
5d ago

but,can you prove he did it!!! this is why they need more time..they don't even know he did.but there are others involved that are saying they did and planted the weapon at his mama home.he was at home with family..it says, how can he be at two places at one time tho? you just want him to fry because he black

Reply(7)
8
Matthew Martinez
5d ago

Oklahoma is the 5th worth state in the United States of putting innocent people to sleep they need to go back and do some researching before they put him to sleep it's going to be very sad if he is innocent in which I think he is innocent this man was framed

Reply(9)
8
IN THIS ARTICLE
CELEBRITIES
