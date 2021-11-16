ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Book It!: Monthly Book Discussion

gmplibrary.org
 6 days ago

Grace, Maya, and Joaquin are siblings are are unaware of one another's existence - until...

gmplibrary.org

Comments / 0

Related
Times Daily

Meghan apologizes to court for forgetting book discussions

LONDON (AP) — The Duchess of Sussex has apologized for misleading a British court about the extent of her cooperation with the authors of a sympathetic book about her and Prince Harry. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
KTRE

ABC News’ Jonathan Karl discusses new book ‘Betrayal’

Property owner can proceed with multi-family development at end of Logansport St. R.J. Bohac appears before Nacogdoches city council in the attempt to keep a rezoning approval given to him 16 months ago. East Texas oil recruiter says gas prices will continue to rise. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. “That...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
millburysutton.com

Programs with the Sutton Public Library: book discussion groups

The Sutton Public Library is at 4 Uxbridge Road. Properly worn masks covering the nose and mouth are still required for anyone over the age of 2. Lobby pick-up and home delivery will continue to be available for the foreseeable future. Lobby pick-up is available six days a week, Monday and Friday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday from 10 a.m.-8 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Home deliveries are made on Wednesdays. Home delivery is available to anyone in Sutton who desires it; there are no qualifications other than that you live in town.
SUTTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
ksl.com

7 books to read this month to help you cultivate gratitude

This story is sponsored by Minky Couture. The holiday season is just around the corner, and for many people, the most wonderful time of the year is often the most stressful. But if you'd rather enjoy the season rather than worrying about a perfectly timed Thanksgiving dinner or supply chain delays thwarting your holiday shopping, a bit of gratitude can help you get there.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
rolling out

Book of the Month: ‘Black was the Ink’ by Michelle Coles

Malcolm Williams hasn’t been okay for a while. He’s angry and despondent and feels like nothing good ever happens for teens like him in D.C. All he wants is to be left alone in his room for the summer to draw or play video games–but no such luck. With growing violence in his neighborhood, his mother ships him off to his father’s family farm in Mississippi, and Malcolm is anything but pleased.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
newjerseyhills.com

Christie to discuss latest book in Brookside on Thursday, Dec. 2

The Mendham Township Library, 2 W. Main St., Brookside, will host ”A Special Evening with Chris Christie” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at the Brookside Community Center. Christie, a Mendham Township resident who is also the state’s former governor and a 2016 Presidential Candidate, will discuss his latest book, “Republican Rescue.”
MENDHAM, NJ
mnstate.edu

Native American Heritage Month Book of the Day

Winner of the 2013 Minnesota Book Award for General Nonfiction. Celebrated novelist David Treuer has gained a reputation for writing fiction that expands the horizons of Native American literature. In Rez life, his first full-length work of nonfiction, Treuer brings a novelist’s storytelling skill and an eye for detail to a complex and subtle examination of Native American reservation life, past and present.
MOORHEAD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
The Derry News

Library holds monthly book sale

DERRY — If it’s a good read one is looking for at bargain prices, Derry Public Library’s monthly book sale has just what book lovers need. The library at 64 East Broadway hosts a monthly sale the second Saturday of every month from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sales are...
DERRY, NH
wooster.edu

Alumna discusses her book on financial literacy for children

On Nov. 15, The College of Wooster hosted alumna Chelsea “Sarae” Addison ’14 for a presentation on her experience as a student and after graduation. She also spoke about her book Savannah’s Savings Jar, which champions financial literacy for children. With a focus on the culture shock she experienced, Addison spoke on the transition from high school to college life and her winding path of discovering a major. She took classes in many departments, from Spanish to biology, but eventually discovered she enjoyed communication studies and became a communication studies major. As she spoke about this journey, she repeated the phrases “don’t be afraid to change course” and “lean into your interests.” These two phrases became the foundation for her mindset after graduation as well, especially a few years later when she wrote her first book.
WOOSTER, OH
TVOvermind

Remembering Bergen Williams: Actress Died at 62

Bergen Williams is a face most everyone recognizes. She’s not just a lovely actress with a lot to offer, either. She’s a woman who has made history, who has entertained the masses for many years, and who has one of the most loyal followings in Hollywood. She is one of the most beloved daytime soap opera stars of all time – she’s well-known and loved for her role on “General Hospital”. It is with great sadness that we bring you the news that Bergen Williams has passed away after a long health battle. What’s shocking is that her death is not a recent death. The famous actress died on July 20, 2021, but her family did not announce the death of their beloved until November 17, 2021. Perhaps they were processing the loss of someone so important, or perhaps they simply did not feel the need to share her death with the world. Whatever the reason for waiting four months to announce her death, however, the world wants her family and friends to know that we mourn with them. Let’s take a moment to remember the immense talent.
CELEBRITIES
rcreader.com

“Pushout: The Criminalization of Black Girls in Schools” Book Discussion, November 17

Davenport Public Library, 321 Main Street, Davenport IA. Lauded by Booklist as “timely and important” and by Kirkus Reviews as “an excellent starting point for much-needed change,” author Monique W. Morris' nonfiction Pushout: The Criminalization of Black Girls in Schools will be the subject of a November 17 discussion at the Davenport Public Library's main branch, with activist and feminist icon Gloria Steinem saying that “Morris tells us exactly how schools are crushing the spirit and talent that this country needs.”
DAVENPORT, IA
odu.edu

Comic Books Around the World - a Panel Discussion in Perry Library

ODU Libraries welcome you to attend Growing Up to Adulthood: The Sociocultural Impact of Comic Books Around the World during International Education Week! Join the conversation on November 18 from 12pm to 2pm in the Learning Commons of Perry Library where panelists from across campus will share their insight on the backstory of varied content, situations, page length, and design found in comic books on a global scale. Drawing on the panelists´ experiences gained from growing up reading "comic books" in different countries, the discussion will explore the books' sociocultural function and educational role in the children's socialization and acculturation process in different cultures.
NORFOLK, VA
Temple Daily Telegram

Revisiting the Alamo: Author returns to Temple to discuss his recent book

Former Temple resident and author Bryan Burrough spoke at a Rotary Club of Temple event about growing up in the city and his most recent book Thursday. “Thanks for having me home,” Burrough said to a packed room at the Ralph Wilson Youth Club. “We moved here to Temple in 1971. I was the first class of ninth-graders at Temple High School. I haven’t lived in here since 1979, but I’ve never missed a Christmas. I’ve never felt distant from here.”
TEMPLE, TX
pepperdine.edu

Pepperdine Libraries Celebrates Native American Heritage Month with Extensive Book Display

To commemorate Native American Heritage Month throughout November, the Pepperdine Libraries curated a topical online and in-person book display to celebrate rich cultures and histories and to acknowledge the important contributions of Native people. Throughout the years Pepperdine Libraries has curated topical and thematic book displays in Payson Library for...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TVShowsAce

What Does Nathan Bates Do For A Living?

What does Bringing Up Bates star Nathan Bates do for a living? Bates family fans are wondering how he and his new wife, Esther Keyes, were able to go on a two-week-long honeymoon after tying the knot in October. On social media, since Nathan and Esther got married, they have...
TV & VIDEOS
mendofever.com

Mendocino County Museum Hosting MendoHistory Book Discussion Group

Starting December 2021 the Mendocino County Museum will host a Historical Book Discussion Group facilitated by museum staff surrounding books about Mendocino County history. The group will discuss both fiction and non-fiction titles with a historical theme or topic. In order to serve community members from all areas of the County discussions will be held virtually via Zoom.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy