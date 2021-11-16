ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Qualtrics International Inc.: Market Leader On Track For Global Growth

Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Qualtrics International is the market leader in Experience Management software and continues to increase its market share. Qualtrics (NASDAQ:XM) data analysis and survey products enable both professional and academic researchers to conduct high-quality quantitative research at low costs. The affordability of their products is just one of the numerous measures that...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Grab expands partnership with McDonald’s Singapore

Grab Holdings Inc. is expanding its partnership with McDonald's Singapore to cover payment, logistics and advertising in addition to food delivery, the latest move by the Southeast Asian tech giant to explore growth opportunities beyond its more mature delivery and ride-hailing businesses.
ECONOMY
protocol.com

The supply chain struggle is real

Good morning! This Monday, small hardware startups are getting slammed by supply chain issues, Google wants the DOJ to recuse Jonathan Kanter from investigating it, and it's Shopping Week here at Protocol. Hardware startups are struggling this holiday. Supply chain issues aren't just hurting car companies and major consumer electronics...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Ipo#Experience Management#The Market For#Qualtrics International
Seeking Alpha

Backblaze Could Be The Next Cloudflare In The Making

Backblaze Inc. raised $100 million in an IPO last Thursday and has attracted attention for going public without raising significant funds from private investors. Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) launched its public IPO on Thursday, and the cloud company has had a strong start. According to MarketWatch, Backblaze raised $100 million shares by selling 6.25 million shares at $16 apiece. The company saw its stock rise almost instantly, and currently sits at $22.99 as of Monday morning, a 44% increase. This gives the company a market cap of $671 million.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Shopify Is Increasing Efficiency

My thesis is that Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) is increasing efficiency with Shop Pay, their Spotify partnership and their empowerment of the direct-to-consumer era. The prodigious rise in the active merchants slide from the November 10th Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) 1Q22 supplemental caught my eye:. Image Source: Affirm 1Q22 supplemental. In their 1Q22 results,...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Royalty pharma acquires additional royalty interests in BioCryst's BCX9930 and Orladeyo

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX), Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX), and OMERS Capital Markets announce transactions totaling $350M in new funding for BioCryst, with all funds immediately available at closing. BCRX shares rise 7.5% premarket at $12.78, RPRX up 2.2% at $42.46. The funds from these transactions will enable further advancement of BCX9930, BioCryst’s...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Perrigo to delist from Tel Aviv Stock Exchange

Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO) is trading ~3.7% lower in the pre-market after the company announced the submission of paperwork for voluntary delisting of its ordinary shares from trading in the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE). The decision for delisting follows the divestment of its Israeli-based operations early this year, Ireland-based Perrigo...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Software
Seeking Alpha

Merck announces completion of Acceleron Pharma acquisition

Following a deal first announced in September, Merck (NYSE:MRK) says it has successfully completed the acquisition of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN). “This is an important and strategic opportunity for our company to continue growing our cardiovascular portfolio and pipeline, that builds on our long and proud legacy in cardiovascular disease and further bolsters our business development strategy,” Merck (MRK) CEO Rob Davis said.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Roblox Stock: The Long-Term Investment Outlook

We believe Roblox to be a core part of the emerging Metaverse landscape. DISCLAIMER: This note is intended for US recipients only and in particular is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this note is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Nothing in this note is intended to be investment advice and nor should it be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc., its employees, agents or affiliates, including the author of this note, or related persons, may have a position in any stocks, security or financial instrument referenced in this note. Any opinions, analyses, or probabilities expressed in this note are those of the author as of the note's date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Companies referenced in this note or their employees or affiliates may be customers of Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. values both its independence and transparency and does not believe that this presents a material potential conflict of interest or impacts the content of its research or publications.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Zendesk: Well Into Correction Territory, Investors Are Too Gloomy Here

Zendesk (ZEN) operates in customer service and CRM markets. Its pending acquisition of Momentive Global has troubled investors. However, as we go through while noting that the combined companies won't be meaningfully profitable, there's enough growth opportunity to attract new shareholders to this stock. Paying 7x forward sales for a...
STOCKS
Sourcing Journal

Williams-Sonoma Scores Another Big Quarter of Revenue Growth

CFO Julie Whalen said reopening Vietnam factories are driving inventory delays in one key area of the home retailer’s business. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
RETAIL
Seeking Alpha

Lowe's: Consistent Growth And Margin Improvement

Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) is the world's second largest home improvement retailer. I believe LOW presents a great investment opportunity for a long-term growth oriented investor because:. 1. Lowe's revenue has been growing steadily over the past decades, and I believe the growth trajectory will continue into the foreseeable future. 2. LOW...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

PayPal's Oversold Stock May Be Due For A Short-Term Rebound

PayPal's stock has been shattered over the past several weeks. This story was originally published on November 18 for subscribers of Reading The Markets. The story was updated as of November 22. PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) has fallen sharply over the past several months, but it seems like the stock is attempting...
STOCKS
WWL-AMFM

Business: Supply chain woes, oil prices down

Global supply-chain woes are beginning to recede, but shipping, manufacturing and retail executives say that they don’t expect a return to more-normal operations until next year and that cargo will continue to be delayed if Covid
INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Augmedix and Marpai slip as IPO quiet periods end

Augmedix (AUGX -13.1%) and Marpai (MRAI -11.8%) have each lost over a tenth of value as both stocks grapple with the expiry of their IPO lock periods. Seeking Alpha’s Catalyst Watch alerted investors of the upcoming event on Friday. While Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX) has exceeded a six-month low, Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) has...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
41K+
Post
334K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy