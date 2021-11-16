ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When the original Ghostbusters reunited, one of them was ‘almost in tears’

By CHRISTI CARRAS
Miami Herald
 6 days ago

When a new "Ghostbusters" movie is coming soon to theaters, who ya gonna call?. Late-night hosts Seth Meyers and Jimmy Fallon called on original Ghostbusters Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray and Ernie Hudson to promote Sony Pictures' "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," out Friday. While appearing back-to-back on "The Tonight Show" and "Late...

