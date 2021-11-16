When the original Ghostbusters reunited, one of them was ‘almost in tears’

"I'm calling about what happened in New York." Wait, who you gunna call? Sony Pictures has launched one final trailer for Jason Reitman's exciting Ghostbusters: Afterlife movie, the continuation of the original Ghostbusters series. (We also posted a full trailer + featurette + international trailer recently.) Afterlife is a direct sequel to the first two movies (from 1984 & 1989) and brings back the classic Ecto-1 and some of the original actors. It's set in a small town, where a group of kids and a teacher discover various connections to the original 'busters from 30 years ago. The main cast includes Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, and Paul Rudd; with Bill Murray, Annie Potts, Sigourney Weaver, Dan Aykroyd, Bokeem Woodbine, and Ernie Hudson. This is the best trailer yet because it's short and sweet, doesn't giveaway anything big, but also makes me really want to watch this! We always knew they'd get all the old guys back.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO