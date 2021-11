Oregon State Police said it had seized roughly 500,000 pounds of processed marijuana in the latest large-scale bust in southern Oregon. Troopers served a warrant on five industrial-sized warehouses that were zoned for commercial use in White City, state police said in a statement. Over the course of two days, officers seized roughly a half-million pounds of processed marijuana, estimated to be worth $500 million by the Oregon State Police, along with a firearm. The amount was described in a press release as “epic.”

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO