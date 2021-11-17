ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supporters Rally For Death Row Inmate Julius Jones

By Ashley Holden
 5 days ago
Supporters of Julius Jones rallied outside the governor's office for a second day on Tuesday.

The death row inmate is scheduled to be executed in two days for the murder of Paul Howell.

This is also the second day Jones' family has tried to meet with the governor.

On Tuesday, religious leaders supporting Jones were able to talk with members of the governor's team.

The message they returned with was a decision hasn't been made.

"This is one man at this particular time," said John Reed. "Julius' life is down to two days, in the hands of one man."

"Am I hopeful? Absolutely," said founder of the Justice for Julius Coalition, Cece Jones-Davis. "Am I uncomfortable? Absolutely. And I imagine the governor is as well."

Religious leaders, supporters and family showed up at the capitol with just days left to fight for Jones' life.

"The governor that we know will make a decision," said Pastor Derrick Scobey.

Scobey and Reed were able to talk to both the governor's general counsel and chief of communications.

The governor's team wouldn't go into detail, but they said it was more of a conversation between friends.

They said they were told the governor is in prayer and investing time in seeking spiritual guidance. Scobey said he felt better leaving the Capitol than he did when he arrived.

Jones' sister, Antionette Jones, insists her brother is innocent, and executing him would not be justice.

"He wants the governor to know he did not kill Paul Scott Howell," said Antoinette Jones. "I want y'all to know he did not kill Paul Scott Howell."

"It's 22 years. This family deserves some peace," said a family friend of the Howells, Amy Kingry.

Kingry is a local paralegal who has personally written a letter to the governor about her stance on this case.

She and the Howells told News 9 they are fighting for justice for Paul Howell and to avoid going through this process again.

"They aren't out to see somebody die to see somebody die, to see somebody or hurt," said Kingry. "They aren't out for that, but they do deserve to see the justice that was promised to them and given to them when Paul was taken. He was murdered in front of his two girls."

The Howell family did meet with the governor last week.

If Julius Jones' sentence is commuted to life without the possibility of parole, he could reapply for commutation every three years, according to the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board's general counsel.

