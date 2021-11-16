ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Etsy, Spotify, Snapchat and other sites back online after Google Cloud outage

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 6 days ago
Sites and services that went offline amid a Google Cloud Platform outage returned to the web Tuesday afternoon.

Reports of outages affecting several sites, including Etsy, Spotify and Snapchat, began to surface around 12:30 p.m. on DownDetector, a site that tracks website and service outages. The downed sites appeared to be coming back online by 1:30 p.m.

Officials with Google said the company began experiencing an issue with its Google Cloud Platform that caused users to encounter 404 error pages while trying to access sites from 9:35 a.m. PST to 10:10 PST. The platform is used by several websites and services.

In an update posted seven minutes later, officials said they believed the issue was “partially resolved.” They were fully resolved by 11:30 a.m. PST.

In Twitter posts, officials with Spotify and Snapchat acknowledged that users were experiencing issues Tuesday. They said issues were resolved around 2:30 p.m. EST.

Officials with the online marketplace Etsy said an outage with the company’s cloud service provider caused issues for users beginning around 12:40 p.m. EST. The issue was resolved and the site back online by 1:30 p.m. EST.

Several other sites and services also appeared to be affected by the Google Cloud Platform issues, including Discord, the Pokemon Go app and Home Depot’s website, according to DownDetector.

