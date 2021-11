As legend has it, the jazz pianist and songwriter Fats Waller was once kidnapped at gunpoint by Al Capone’s henchman and forced to perform at the mob boss’s birthday party. Though likely apocryphal, the element of the story anyone could believe is the irresistible appeal of Waller’s infectious music. His songs and story are being celebrated in “Ain’t Misbehavin’: The Fats Waller Musical Show” at Georgia Ensemble Theatre this month through Nov. 21. S. Renee Clark is the show’s director, and she joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom along with pianist and actor Louis Heriveaux, who plays the role of Waller.

